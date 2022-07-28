Foundation for Dreams summer camp provides fun experiences in east Bradenton

Kendall Latham, a junior counselor at Foundation for Dreams summer camp, loved seeing the smiles on campers' faces as they experienced different activities.

Latham watched as campers splashed around, swam and played games in the pool at Foundation for Dreams on July 28 before they went canoeing.

"I love that the campers have opportunities they usually wouldn't have been able to have," Latham said. "I love to see them bond with new friends."

Throughout camp, campers were able to go horseback riding and canoeing and participate in sports, games, drum circles, dancing and more.