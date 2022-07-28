 Skip to main content
Camper Madison Kukoda and counselor Lindsay Wilson spend time relaxing after canoeing. (Photos by Liz Ramos)

Foundation for Dreams summer camp provides fun experiences in east Bradenton

Camper Edith Hart puts all her strength into rowing to help Emma Beckner, a counselor in training, propel the canoe forward.

Counselor Amy Levison and camper Ben Dellamano spend time in the pool.

Camper Edith Hart, counselor in training Emma Becker, camper Kiley Griggs and counselor Lindsay Wilson have fun on the water.

Camper Cooper Ferreria gets a piggy-back ride from Michael Wagner, a counselor in training.

Campers Kolten Slone and Cameron Cody hug. The camp gives campers an opportunity to form friendships with others.

Campers Angela Lavick and Lucas Goodhue enjoy the ride as counselor Skylar Gilmore rows.

Camper Layla Gile, junior counselor Sajni Shah, camper Madison Kukoda and counselor Kaitlyn Johnson glide across the water slowly.

Junior counselor Kendall Latham and counselor in training Paige Justice love seeing the smiles on campers faces when they are able to do new activities like horseback riding or canoeing.

Counselor John Bartik has fun with camper EJ Reichart.

Foundation for Dreams' camp gives campers like Brayden Rose and Nicholas Jarvis an opportunity to make friends.

Counselor John Bartik holds onto camper Nicholas Jarvis as they take a small break from swimming and playing in the pool.

Campers EJ Reichart and Carter Chase talk about their day with counselor Lana Robinson.

Campers enjoyed swimming, canoeing, horseback riding and more.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Kendall Latham, a junior counselor at Foundation for Dreams summer camp, loved seeing the smiles on campers' faces as they experienced different activities. 

Latham watched as campers splashed around, swam and played games in the pool at Foundation for Dreams on July 28 before they went canoeing.

"I love that the campers have opportunities they usually wouldn't have been able to have," Latham said. "I love to see them bond with new friends."

Throughout camp, campers were able to go horseback riding and canoeing and participate in sports, games, drum circles, dancing and more. 

