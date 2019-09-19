 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jules Roman and Kelly Kearns

Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks camp launches two-day event with dinner party

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Jules Roman and Kelly Kearns

Buy this Photo
Laurie Breslin, Tracey Rosa, Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp Executive Director Elena Cassella and Karen Beyer

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Laurie Breslin, Tracey Rosa, Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp Executive Director Elena Cassella and Karen Beyer

Buy this Photo
Margaret Sanchez-Joynt, Eleni Sokos and Kendall Lewis

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Margaret Sanchez-Joynt, Eleni Sokos and Kendall Lewis

Buy this Photo
The Gehron family

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

The Gehron family

Buy this Photo
Chuck Johnson with Charles and Ruth Tomeo

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Chuck Johnson with Charles and Ruth Tomeo

Buy this Photo
Staci Holweger, Marina Bourantonis and Sarah Zanoni

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Staci Holweger, Marina Bourantonis and Sarah Zanoni

Buy this Photo
Salena Willhoit, Anna Passalaqua and Anya Keogh

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Salena Willhoit, Anna Passalaqua and Anya Keogh

Buy this Photo
Jeb, Bre, Kaia and Ayla Mulock

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Jeb, Bre, Kaia and Ayla Mulock

Buy this Photo
Libby McNary and Brendan McDowell

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Libby McNary and Brendan McDowell

Buy this Photo
John Argeros and Katie Snow

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

John Argeros and Katie Snow

Buy this Photo
Jessica Godfrey with Kara and Court Zoller

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Jessica Godfrey with Kara and Court Zoller

Buy this Photo
Kate Robinson and Anne Flynn

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Kate Robinson and Anne Flynn

Buy this Photo
Jason and Catherine Bartz with Kate and Parks Robinson

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Jason and Catherine Bartz with Kate and Parks Robinson

Buy this Photo
Rick Willats and Bethany Carter

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Rick Willats and Bethany Carter

Buy this Photo
Steffer and Lauren Geraldson

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Steffer and Lauren Geraldson

Buy this Photo
Lisa Johnson, Annette Larkin and Shauna Francis

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Lisa Johnson, Annette Larkin and Shauna Francis

Buy this Photo
Paula and Mark Unget

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Paula and Mark Unget

Buy this Photo
Guppie Willats with Ranie and Glenn Phillips

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Guppie Willats with Ranie and Glenn Phillips

Buy this Photo
Matt and Kristen Lapointe

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Matt and Kristen Lapointe

Buy this Photo
Tommy and Minnie King

Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019 |

Tommy and Minnie King

Buy this Photo
Share
The nonprofit hosted the 16th annual Endless Summer Nights at the IMG Academy Golf Club
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp kicked off its two-day Endless Summer Nights event Sept. 19 at the IMG Golf Academy. 

The 16th annual event, which raises funds for the camp's programs helping children with special needs, started with a dinner party where guests and supporters mingled, bid on silent auction items and checked out bottles at the wine wall.

Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp Executive Director Elena Cassella said she hopes the two-day event would raise more than $100,000. The dinner was followed by a golf tournament Sept. 20.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement