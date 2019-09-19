Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp kicked off its two-day Endless Summer Nights event Sept. 19 at the IMG Golf Academy.

The 16th annual event, which raises funds for the camp's programs helping children with special needs, started with a dinner party where guests and supporters mingled, bid on silent auction items and checked out bottles at the wine wall.

Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp Executive Director Elena Cassella said she hopes the two-day event would raise more than $100,000. The dinner was followed by a golf tournament Sept. 20.