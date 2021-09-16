Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks camp begins Endless Summer Nights celebration

The Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp started its two-day Endless Summer Nights event with a dinner party and auction on Sept. 16.

More than 200 supporters of the organization, which develops the skills of children with special needs, were welcomed by Dream Oaks campers at the IMG Academy Golf Club for an evening of fundraising and fun. Guests mingled and scoped out silent auction items in the opening half hour before sitting for dinner and hearing from Board Chair Annette Larkin, Dream Oak camper mother Katie Roberts and others.

The dinner party was followed by a golf tournament on Sept. 17.