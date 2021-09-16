 Skip to main content
Executive Director Elena Cassella and Patrick Cassella

Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks camp begins Endless Summer Nights celebration

Karen Kallis and Catherine Bartz

Emalynn and speaker Katie Roberts

More than 270 people attended the dinner.

Board Chairwoman Annette Larkin with Vice Chair Elizabeth Murphy

Jodi O'Meara and John Brockoff

Kim and Clayton Johnson

Fran Padgett and Anne Fair

Tully and Missy Toler with Diane and Rich Bortosek

Dot Turpin and Melissa Neal

The two-day event had a number of silent auction items.

Angela Welsh with Bill and Lisa Van Den Acre

Ryan and Racquel Sommer

Chuck and Lisa Johnson

Katrina and Jason

Brad and Toni Wampler

Ron Allen, Bob Marshall and Clayton Johnson

Kyle Wyss and Rose Daily

Jason, Kiley and Lori Griggs

The two-day event started Sept. 16.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Foundation for Dreams and Dream Oaks Camp started its two-day Endless Summer Nights event with a dinner party and auction on Sept. 16.

More than 200 supporters of the organization, which develops the skills of children with special needs, were welcomed by Dream Oaks campers at the IMG Academy Golf Club for an evening of fundraising and fun. Guests mingled and scoped out silent auction items in the opening half hour before sitting for dinner and hearing from Board Chair Annette Larkin, Dream Oak camper mother Katie Roberts and others. 

The dinner party was followed by a golf tournament on Sept. 17.

