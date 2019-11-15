Forty Carrots pulls out all the stops for Wine, Women & Shoes

Fine wine and fashionable footwear was the name of the game at Forty Carrots Family Center's Signature Luncheon Nov. 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

2019's Wine, Women & Shoes started with guests showing off their sneakers, heels and boots at a shoe judging before heading further in to shop at a number of popups. Many attendees also bid on silent auction items and posed for photos at the step-and-repeat outside. As is custom with the organization's premiere event, there was a large supply of wine was available for men and women to enjoy before lunch.

There, the assembled crowd enjoyed a number of music and breakdancing performances. Domestic abuse survivor Jamie Messenger later spoke to the importance of Forty Carrot's mission.

"Child and family therapy is essential and Forty Carrots provides so much mental health to (people) of all walks of life," Messenger said. "... Together we can make sure no one else suffers in silence."

The program concluded with a paddle raise that more than surpassed Forty Carrot's goal of $100,000, a lively fashion show and a spirited performance from the luncheon's many solemen, who donned fitness gear and rocker outfits to close out the show with a bang.