Angel Corning, Elizabeth Moore, Lotta Koppan, Beth Noyes and Marilyn Borysek

Forty Carrots pulls out all the stops for Wine, Women & Shoes

Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 |

Angel Corning, Elizabeth Moore, Lotta Koppan, Beth Noyes and Marilyn Borysek

Co-chairwomen Melissa Tomasso and Andrea Paul

Co-chairwomen Melissa Tomasso and Andrea Paul

Carlee LaPensee, Jesse LaBaron, Lorenzo Trefethen and Nicole Helm

Carlee LaPensee, Jesse LaBaron, Lorenzo Trefethen and Nicole Helm

Carrie Dennison, Elli Baldwin, Megan Heller, Ashley Guttridge and Heather Hawley

Carrie Dennison, Elli Baldwin, Megan Heller, Ashley Guttridge and Heather Hawley

Heather Riley and Elizabeth Giuliani

Heather Riley and Elizabeth Giuliani

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Tammy Karp, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Beth Wild

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Tammy Karp, Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed and Beth Wild

Laurel Bermudez, Pilar Vonlazar, Jennifer Dawes, Daemian Mains, Jennifer Fox and Kelly Gettel

Laurel Bermudez, Pilar Vonlazar, Jennifer Dawes, Daemian Mains, Jennifer Fox and Kelly Gettel

Wendy Norman, Lizzie Hautamaki, Tina LePore, Mandy Neuman, Meredith Piazza, and Beth Bobb

Wendy Norman, Lizzie Hautamaki, Tina LePore, Mandy Neuman, Meredith Piazza, and Beth Bobb

Each table had cutouts of the soleman

Each table had cutouts of the soleman

Tanya Ramos, Stephanie COle, Tess Evanoff and Kerry McCarthy

Tanya Ramos, Stephanie COle, Tess Evanoff and Kerry McCarthy

Karla Merguia, Mackenzie Baker, Elena Esposito

Karla Merguia, Mackenzie Baker, Elena Esposito

Dr. Snegha Pallegar and Johana Gustaffson

Dr. Snegha Pallegar and Johana Gustaffson

Michelle Scala and Karen Varone

Michelle Scala and Karen Varone

Kim O'Connor, Penny Oloughline and Melanie Jeffrey

Kim O'Connor, Penny Oloughline and Melanie Jeffrey

Toni-Anne DeNicola, Daria Fairchild, Donna Koffman, Soli Molnar and Hermione Gilpin

Toni-Anne DeNicola, Daria Fairchild, Donna Koffman, Soli Molnar and Hermione Gilpin

Neli Slavov, Gabriela Frederick, Ariane Dart, Caroline Ellerson and Jennie Lascelle

Neli Slavov, Gabriela Frederick, Ariane Dart, Caroline Ellerson and Jennie Lascelle

Wine, Women & Shoes President Heather Frank with Paul Tarantino doing his best "Top Gun" Tom Cruise.

Wine, Women & Shoes President Heather Frank with Paul Tarantino doing his best "Top Gun" Tom Cruise.

Forty Carrots Family Center Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian and Jennifer Horiuchi

Forty Carrots Family Center Executive Director Michelle Kapreilian and Jennifer Horiuchi

Soleman Frank Griffith offered up a Modern Girl unicorn to guests

Soleman Frank Griffith offered up a Modern Girl unicorn to guests

Solemen arrived with handbags and flowers.

Solemen arrived with handbags and flowers.

Jewelry was up for purchase at the event's pop-ups.

Jewelry was up for purchase at the event's pop-ups.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Performers won over the crowd during the fashion show.

Performers won over the crowd during the fashion show.

Pat Murphy, Jim Coco, Thomas Doane and David Perkowski

Pat Murphy, Jim Coco, Thomas Doane and David Perkowski

Jackie Rogers and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Jackie Rogers and Clara Reynardus de Villanueva

Brandi Beckstein and Leasha Flammio grabbed a photo with the model.

Brandi Beckstein and Leasha Flammio grabbed a photo with the model.

Liz Diaz, Nicole Christie and Molly O'Brienne

Liz Diaz, Nicole Christie and Molly O'Brienne

Sydney Johnson and Jill Morris

Sydney Johnson and Jill Morris

Tina Granthon had pineapple shoes

Tina Granthon had pineapple shoes

Janna Kim and Renee Ryckman

Janna Kim and Renee Ryckman

Allison Scibelli, Paige Kuhn and Katie Rauch

Allison Scibelli, Paige Kuhn and Katie Rauch

Justin Wasserman rocked out.

Justin Wasserman rocked out.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Models took to the runway during a lively fashion show.

Olga Ulitsky rocked some Sergio Rossi mermaid heels.

Olga Ulitsky rocked some Sergio Rossi mermaid heels.

Taylor and Sarah Karp

Taylor and Sarah Karp

Charlotte Wienckoski, Stephanie Filippi-Brown and Susan Bohne

Charlotte Wienckoski, Stephanie Filippi-Brown and Susan Bohne

Crystal Stephens, LeeAnne Swor and Becky Carr

Crystal Stephens, LeeAnne Swor and Becky Carr

Ellie Falk, Megan McKinley, Rosie Walker and Julie Crews

Ellie Falk, Megan McKinley, Rosie Walker and Julie Crews

Elisabeth Waters

Elisabeth Waters

Suzanne Luecke and Kristy Holmes

Suzanne Luecke and Kristy Holmes

Madelyn Foley, Smoky Tipton, Nancy Brown, Melissa Vargas and Najah Mehrab

Madelyn Foley, Smoky Tipton, Nancy Brown, Melissa Vargas and Najah Mehrab

Olivia Malloy and Kayla Baker

Olivia Malloy and Kayla Baker

Brandi Beckstein and Shari Phillips

Brandi Beckstein and Shari Phillips

Liz Jones and Samantha Beebe

Liz Jones and Samantha Beebe

Wine glasses were in abundance.

Wine glasses were in abundance.

Jan Loomis, Casey Torrance and Kym Copeland

Jan Loomis, Casey Torrance and Kym Copeland

Shoe Judges Ray Collins, Ashley Grant, Christina Mariani-May and Jose Silva

Shoe Judges Ray Collins, Ashley Grant, Christina Mariani-May and Jose Silva

Linda Doane, Katie and Molly Biter, Susana Ramlie and Liz Lowe

Linda Doane, Katie and Molly Biter, Susana Ramlie and Liz Lowe

Jane Watt and Joanna Benante

Jane Watt and Joanna Benante

Amy Lamgam and Janean Sisler

Amy Lamgam and Janean Sisler

Aimee Cogan and Courtney West

Aimee Cogan and Courtney West

Audrey Robbins, Harmoni Bens and Cathy Pizarro

Audrey Robbins, Harmoni Bens and Cathy Pizarro

Dr. Sneha Palleghar and Anita Kunwar

Dr. Sneha Palleghar and Anita Kunwar

Soleman Logan Akin

Soleman Logan Akin

Bonnie Curtis, Robin Dumas and Tara Cocco

Bonnie Curtis, Robin Dumas and Tara Cocco

Kara Saunders, Tatyana Stewart and Lissa Murphy

Kara Saunders, Tatyana Stewart and Lissa Murphy

The Signature Luncheon was held Nov. 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Fine wine and fashionable footwear was the name of the game at Forty Carrots Family Center's Signature Luncheon Nov. 15 at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. 

2019's Wine, Women & Shoes started with guests showing off their sneakers, heels and boots at a shoe judging before heading further in to shop at a number of popups. Many attendees also bid on silent auction items and posed for photos at the step-and-repeat outside. As is custom with the organization's premiere event, there was a large supply of wine was available for men and women to enjoy before lunch.

There, the assembled crowd enjoyed a number of music and breakdancing performances. Domestic abuse survivor Jamie Messenger later spoke to the importance of Forty Carrot's mission. 

"Child and family therapy is essential and Forty Carrots provides so much mental health to (people) of all walks of life," Messenger said. "... Together we can make sure no one else suffers in silence."

The program concluded with a paddle raise that more than surpassed Forty Carrot's goal of $100,000, a lively fashion show and a spirited performance from the luncheon's many solemen, who donned fitness gear and rocker outfits to close out the show with a bang.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

