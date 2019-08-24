While many people walked or ran alongside family and friends, some Fort Hamer Bridge Run participants had a canine friend next to them.

Panther Ridge resident Jeannine Walter ran in the 5K alongside her 7-month-old dog, Finn.

"He's shy so I'm trying to get him used to crowds in a friendly environment," Walter said after the duo completed the Aug. 24 race, which benefits the Manatee YMCA, Manatee County Youth Rowing and the Parrish Foundation.

Finn was calm around the more than 1,600 people who participated in the third annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run in Parrish Saturday. After the race, he sat next to Walter waiting to get some water.

Palmetto resident Susannah Philipp also had her canine friend beside. Philipp, who also participated in the run last year, said as long as the event is dog-friendly, she and 11-year-old Jasper will return.

"Jasper comes everywhere with me," Philipp said. "I thought it was going to be his last year (in 2018), but he still wants to go, so I'll take him as long as he wants to go."

Next year's run is scheduled for Nov. 7 in the hope of getting cooler weather.