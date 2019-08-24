 Skip to main content
Runners take off at the start of the third annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday morning. More than 1,600 people participated this year.

Fort Hamer Bridge Run draws more than 1,600 entrants in Manatee County

Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 |

Runners take off at the start of the third annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday morning. More than 1,600 people participated this year.

Bradenton resident Quinn Flammang checks his time as he completes his race at the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Bradenton resident Quinn Flammang checks his time as he completes his race at the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Lakewood Ranch resident Nate Bentze crosses the finish line during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday.

Lakewood Ranch resident Nate Bentze crosses the finish line during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday.

Trinity resident Chrysta Gyoerkoes stretches to prepare for her race during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday.

Trinity resident Chrysta Gyoerkoes stretches to prepare for her race during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday.

Sarasota resident Joshua Bagal celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Sarasota resident Joshua Bagal celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Crewe of Hernando De Soto member Cliff Hulsart, right, gives a medal to Bradenton resident Robert Schindler, left, after completing his race.

Crewe of Hernando De Soto member Cliff Hulsart, right, gives a medal to Bradenton resident Robert Schindler, left, after completing his race.

A group of 10 to 12 year olds prepare to take off during a kids race during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

A group of 10 to 12 year olds prepare to take off during a kids race during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Bradenton resident Cordie Hentges crosses the finish line of the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Bradenton resident Cordie Hentges crosses the finish line of the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Esteban Benjoud, 11, shows off his trophy for being the first male to complete the kids race for 10 through 12 year olds during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Esteban Benjoud, 11, shows off his trophy for being the first male to complete the kids race for 10 through 12 year olds during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Family and friends line the side of the starting shoot to cheer for runners participating in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Family and friends line the side of the starting shoot to cheer for runners participating in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Parrish resident Brooke Kleppe, 4, front, holds up her trophy she received from placing in a kids race as she's surrounded by her sister, Alexis, 2, and parents Sheryl and Blake.

Parrish resident Brooke Kleppe, 4, front, holds up her trophy she received from placing in a kids race as she's surrounded by her sister, Alexis, 2, and parents Sheryl and Blake.

Bradenton resident Beckett Smith sprints toward the finish line during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday.

Bradenton resident Beckett Smith sprints toward the finish line during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday.

Alex Milne, of London, celebrates as he places first overall in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run 5K with a time of 15 minutes and 45 seconds.

Alex Milne, of London, celebrates as he places first overall in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run 5K with a time of 15 minutes and 45 seconds.

Parrish residents Linda Young and her husband David Clark walk in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run 5K wearing shirts honoring their dog Peaches. Peaches died of cancer at 5 1/2 years old.

Parrish residents Linda Young and her husband David Clark walk in the Fort Hamer Bridge Run 5K wearing shirts honoring their dog Peaches. Peaches died of cancer at 5 1/2 years old.

Lakewood Ranch resident Jeannine Walter runs with her 7-month-old dog Jasper during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run. The run was an opportunity for Jasper to get acclimated to large crowds.

Lakewood Ranch resident Jeannine Walter runs with her 7-month-old dog Jasper during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run. The run was an opportunity for Jasper to get acclimated to large crowds.

Dozens of people crowd around to look at race results after the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday. More than 1,600 people participated in the third annual run.

Dozens of people crowd around to look at race results after the Fort Hamer Bridge Run Saturday. More than 1,600 people participated in the third annual run.

Manatee County Youth Rowing member Sarah Joseph, 15, left, hands a medal to a runner who completed his race during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run. This was Joseph's third year volunteering for the event.

Manatee County Youth Rowing member Sarah Joseph, 15, left, hands a medal to a runner who completed his race during the Fort Hamer Bridge Run. This was Joseph's third year volunteering for the event.

Parrish resident Jonathan Decker celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Parrish resident Jonathan Decker celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the Fort Hamer Bridge Run.

Parrish resident Jessianne Baird, left, starts the Fort Hamer Bridge Run with her family. She and her son Tommy, 7, center, husband Skyler, and daughters Maggie, 2, and Zinnia, 4, all stuck together during the run.

Parrish resident Jessianne Baird, left, starts the Fort Hamer Bridge Run with her family. She and her son Tommy, 7, center, husband Skyler, and daughters Maggie, 2, and Zinnia, 4, all stuck together during the run.

The third annual event will shift to November next year.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

While many people walked or ran alongside family and friends, some Fort Hamer Bridge Run participants had a canine friend next to them. 

Panther Ridge resident Jeannine Walter ran in the 5K alongside her 7-month-old dog, Finn. 

"He's shy so I'm trying to get him used to crowds in a friendly environment," Walter said after the duo completed the Aug. 24 race, which benefits the Manatee YMCA, Manatee County Youth Rowing and the Parrish Foundation.

Finn was calm around the more than 1,600 people who participated in the third annual Fort Hamer Bridge Run in Parrish Saturday. After the race, he sat next to Walter waiting to get some water. 

Palmetto resident Susannah Philipp also had her canine friend beside. Philipp, who also participated in the run last year, said as long as the event is dog-friendly, she and 11-year-old Jasper will return. 

"Jasper comes everywhere with me," Philipp said. "I thought it was going to be his last year (in 2018), but he still wants to go, so I'll take him as long as he wants to go."

Next year's run is scheduled for Nov. 7 in the hope of getting cooler weather.

