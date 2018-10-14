Formula 18 Worlds kick off at Sarasota Sailing Squadron

Sailors from around the world are dipping their toes in Sarasota waters this week.

More accurately, they’re competing in the Formula 18 Worlds 2018 Championship Regatta at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. About 160 sailors from 14 countries will be racing throughout the week beginning on Monday, Oct. 15 and ending on Friday, Oct. 19.

The week kicked off on Sunday Oct. 14 with a practice race during the day. Later that evening, competitors and their families enjoyed a nacho bar before the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony began much like that of the Olympics. The sailors lined up with their country’s flag and paraded around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. After, the fleet was blessed and Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert welcomed the sailors.



