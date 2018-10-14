 Skip to main content
Ava and Joanna Baugh and Sandra Tartaglino

Formula 18 Worlds kick off at Sarasota Sailing Squadron

Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 |

Ava and Joanna Baugh and Sandra Tartaglino

At the beginning of the opening ceremony, the sailors paraded their flags around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

At the beginning of the opening ceremony, the sailors paraded their flags around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert welcomes sailors to Sarasota.

Todd Riccardi, Regatta Vice Chairman Herb Larrabee and Steve Strobel

Sailors from 14 countries are participating in the Formula 18 Worlds.

Sailors from 14 countries are participating in the Formula 18 Worlds.

Regatta Vice Chairman Herb Larrabee addresses the crowd during the opening ceremony.

Racing begins Monday, Oct. 15 and ends Friday, Oct. 19.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Sailors from around the world are dipping their toes in Sarasota waters this week.

More accurately, they’re competing in the Formula 18 Worlds 2018 Championship Regatta at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. About 160 sailors from 14 countries will be racing throughout the week beginning on Monday, Oct. 15 and ending on Friday, Oct. 19.

The week kicked off on Sunday Oct. 14 with a practice race during the day. Later that evening, competitors and their families enjoyed a nacho bar before the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony began much like that of the Olympics. The sailors lined up with their country’s flag and paraded around the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. After, the fleet was blessed and Sarasota Mayor Liz Alpert welcomed the sailors.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

