The annual Sarasota-Manatee Originals food and wine festival was hosted May 5 at The Ringling Museum.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Forks & Corks eventgoers sipped, dined and poured May 5 at The Ringling Museum. 

The annual food and wine festival put on by the Sarasota-Manatee Originals was rescheduled from its original date in January due to heavy rains. This year, festival goers lucked out for the first couple hours before they were showered with rain. Thankfully, the rains backed off so the rest of the day could be enjoyed. 

Each year, vintners from all over the world come to Sarasota to show and sell their wines. Local food vendors also participate by dishing out bites from their restaurant. 

Proceeds from the event benefitted The Ringling and All Faiths Food Bank.

