For Manatee Cal Ripken players, it's time to 'Play ball!'

Rocco Potillo had his eye on home plate and his bat in hand as he waited in the dugout at Heritage Harbour's baseball fields Feb. 16.

"Now, can I go?" asked Rocco, who turns 4 on Feb. 25.

His father, Mike Potillo, was squatting beside him.

"Not yet," he said, smiling.

There were still a few batters ahead of Rocco, and Mike Potillo smiled. Rocco and his teammates were competing in the first game of the Manatee Cal Ripken league season.

"He played T-ball last year," said Mike Potillo, who lives in The Inlets. "We've been practicing at home. He hits better with throwing than with T-ball."

Cal Ripken players and their families welcomed the season with Opening Day festivities, including a presentation of colors by Scouts BSA, the singing of the national anthem and the opening pitch before athletes headed to the baseball fields for competition.

The season runs Saturdays through mid-May.