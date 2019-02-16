 Skip to main content
Rays' player Reed North, 5, catches the ceremonial first pitch of the season and throws it back to the pitcher, Jackson Lacy.

For Manatee Cal Ripken players, it's time to 'Play ball!'

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 |

Jackson Lacy, who plays on the Brewers team, stands for the national anthem.

Christina Soderberg, aunt of player Andrew Fertig, sings the national anthem as part of opening ceremonies.

Players line the field for the national anthem and the season's first pitch.

Cal Ripken league President Steve Marrero leads the crowd to open league play with a shout of "Play ball!"

Carson Calasans checks out his dugout bucket, which holds helmets, gloves and other items.

Three-year-old Hadley Drohan has a prime dugout spot for snacking and watching her brother, Jefferson, play in his first game of the season.

Six-year-old Red Sox player Yale Ewert makes it to first base on his first bat of the season.

Five-year-old Hudson Garcia warms up on deck before his first at bat.

Six-year-old Angels player Trevor Farrelly is all smiles as he waits for his turn at bat.

Mike and Rocco Potillo, of The Inlets, have been practicing for the season at home.

Baseball league opens season at Heritage Harbour.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Rocco Potillo had his eye on home plate and his bat in hand as he waited in the dugout at Heritage Harbour's baseball fields Feb. 16.

"Now, can I go?" asked Rocco, who turns 4 on Feb. 25.

His father, Mike Potillo, was squatting beside him.

"Not yet," he said, smiling.

There were still a few batters ahead of Rocco, and Mike Potillo smiled. Rocco and his teammates were competing in the first game of the Manatee Cal Ripken league season. 

"He played T-ball last year," said Mike Potillo, who lives in The Inlets. "We've been practicing at home. He hits better with throwing than with T-ball."

Cal Ripken players and their families welcomed the season with Opening Day festivities, including a presentation of colors by Scouts BSA, the singing of the national anthem and the opening pitch before athletes headed to the baseball fields for competition. 

The season runs Saturdays through mid-May.

