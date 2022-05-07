 Skip to main content
Kyndall and Kat Stelly sat and listened to music with Gregg Quinn

Flowers bloom at Fresh Fridays event

Chris Voelker welcomes the audience.

The crowd listen to all sorts of folk music.

Jack Champagne leads Ivy the dog around the park.

Guests picked up flowers for the evening.

Angelina and Jozef Leonarski

Margie and Bill Coger

Katie DeRoche and John Bedar

The crowd listen to all sorts of folk music.

Nicole, Ann and Joseph Grano

Noah and Lucia Panica

Everett, Eric and Calvin Larson

The latest event was held May 6.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The latest Fresh Fridays event brought folk music and flowers to Five Points Park on May 6.

The monthly event saw locals arriving to pick up flowers and celebrate the spring by sipping drinks and enjoying folk music. Attendees mingled, picked up drinks and snacks and sat down to hear music from the Cassie Jean and The Fireflies band.

