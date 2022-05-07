Flowers bloom at Fresh Fridays event

The latest event was held May 6.
The latest Fresh Fridays event brought folk music and flowers to Five Points Park on May 6.
The monthly event saw locals arriving to pick up flowers and celebrate the spring by sipping drinks and enjoying folk music. Attendees mingled, picked up drinks and snacks and sat down to hear music from the Cassie Jean and The Fireflies band.
