The table stretched from 1st Avenue to Main Street.

Winefest continues with Banquet on the Block

The table is known to organizers as the "longest table in Sarasota."

Floral arrangements decorated the table.

Each chef made a different course for the dinner.

Florida Winefest & Auction started April 5 and will end April 8.

Dick and Leslie Rivera

Britta Katz, Marti Nelson, Gary Lane and Ann Andrews

Victor Kashner and Tony Bevilacqua

Rhonda and Dan Deems

Florida Winefest Board President Sandy Loevner, Greg Jung, Chef Laszlo Bevardi, Chef Mara Cristiani and Chef Samuel Ray

Chefs Brian Harmon, Laszlo Bevardi, Samuel Ray, Ysacc Sanchez, Mara Cristiani and Paul Mattison

Appetizers were served during the cocktail hour.

Banquet on the Block was hosted April 6 on Lemon Ave.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Lemon Avenue closed on April 6 between 1st Avenue and Main Street for the annual Banquet on the Block dinner party. 

As part of the Florida Winefest & Auction, a cocktail hour with wine samples started off the evening on the street before guests sat down to enjoy dinner at the long table. 

The dinner was a combined effort from six chefs. The participating chefs were Ysacc Sanchez (Selva Grill), Sam Ray (Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill), Laszlo Bevardi (Salute Ristorante), Nils Tarantik (element Modern Mediterranean Grill), Brian Harmon (Mattison's City Grill) and Mara Cristiani (Laurel Oak Country Club). 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

