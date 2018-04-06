Winefest continues with Banquet on the Block

Lemon Avenue closed on April 6 between 1st Avenue and Main Street for the annual Banquet on the Block dinner party.

As part of the Florida Winefest & Auction, a cocktail hour with wine samples started off the evening on the street before guests sat down to enjoy dinner at the long table.

The dinner was a combined effort from six chefs. The participating chefs were Ysacc Sanchez (Selva Grill), Sam Ray (Tsunami Sushi & Hibachi Grill), Laszlo Bevardi (Salute Ristorante), Nils Tarantik (element Modern Mediterranean Grill), Brian Harmon (Mattison's City Grill) and Mara Cristiani (Laurel Oak Country Club).