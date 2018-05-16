 Skip to main content
Florida Winefest & Auction Board President Sandy Loevner and Co-Event Coordinator Jan Crudele

Florida Winefest & Auction disperses funds to 18 local organizations

Florida Winefest & Auction Board President Sandy Loevner introduces the program.

Teen Court Executive Director Heather Todd accepts the grant.

Parenting Matters Executive Director Katrina Bellemare talks about her organization.

Laurel Civic Association Executive Director Sandra Terry signs for the grant.

Hope Family Services Executive Director Laurel Lynch addresses the audience.

Just For Girls representative Ann Colonna reads the name of the next organization.

Turning Points Director of Development Margi Dawson talks about what Turning Points does for the community's homeless families.

Ashley Bower represented Volunteer Services of Manatee County.

Foundation for Dreams representative Lydia Gartner talks about the benefits camps have for kids.

SMART representative Melissa Spillenkothen gets her paperwork from Co-Event Coordinator Jan Crudele.

Chip Gaylor tells the audience that the Catlin Foundation is granting each organization an additional $1,500.

Patricia McMahon and Melissa Spillenkothen

Katrina Bellemare, Laurel Lynch, Margi Dawson, Ashley Bower and Nancy Couzelis

Megan Wenger, Jessica Rogers and Maggie Rogers

Guests were able to enjoy cupcakes after the presentation.

The grants presentation was hosted at the Community Foundation of Sarasota.

The Grants Award Presentation was held May 16 at the Community Foundation of Sarasota.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

After four days and seven events from April 5 through April 8, the money raised from Florida Winefest & Auction was dispersed May 16 at the Grants Award Presentation, hosted at the Community Foundation of Sarasota. 

Representatives from the organizations gathered to receive their funds and hear from each of the organizations. The representatives were given the opportunity to share a little bit of information about what they do before announcing the next recipien

In total, $133,300 was given out to local nonprofits. The funds and amounts for each organization were decided on by both a grants committee and the board. 

 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

