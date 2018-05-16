Florida Winefest & Auction disperses funds to 18 local organizations

After four days and seven events from April 5 through April 8, the money raised from Florida Winefest & Auction was dispersed May 16 at the Grants Award Presentation, hosted at the Community Foundation of Sarasota.

Representatives from the organizations gathered to receive their funds and hear from each of the organizations. The representatives were given the opportunity to share a little bit of information about what they do before announcing the next recipien

In total, $133,300 was given out to local nonprofits. The funds and amounts for each organization were decided on by both a grants committee and the board.