Florida Winefest & Auction continues with Grand Tasting

Under the tent on the Van Wezel Bayfront lawn, wine connoisseurs and food vendors set up shop for the Florida Winefest & Auction's main event: the Grand Tasting, Brunch & Charity Auction.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests mingled under the tent, sipping the wine samples from more than 60 wineries and tasting bites from local restaurants and bakeries. Then, guests made their way into the Van Wezel for the auction.

The Florida Winefest & Auction will conclude April 8 with Wine on the Water.