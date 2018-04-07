 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Florida Winefest & Auction started on April 5 and will conclude April 8.

Florida Winefest & Auction continues with Grand Tasting

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Florida Winefest & Auction started on April 5 and will conclude April 8.

Buy this Photo
Sunflowers decorated the tent.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Sunflowers decorated the tent.

Buy this Photo
Mimi Gonzalez and Edit Szegebi

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Mimi Gonzalez and Edit Szegebi

Buy this Photo
Silent auction items included baskets and wine, among others.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Silent auction items included baskets and wine, among others.

Buy this Photo
Multiple bottles of wine were available in the charity auction.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Multiple bottles of wine were available in the charity auction.

Buy this Photo
Maura McCarthy pours a glass of wine to a guest.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Maura McCarthy pours a glass of wine to a guest.

Buy this Photo
Kristina Nonnemacher and Alexandra Tramonti

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Kristina Nonnemacher and Alexandra Tramonti

Buy this Photo
One of the food vendors was Seasons 52.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

One of the food vendors was Seasons 52.

Buy this Photo
Alexis Patterson and Shannon Land

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Alexis Patterson and Shannon Land

Buy this Photo
Shannon Carole, Greg Jung and Dana Hall

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Shannon Carole, Greg Jung and Dana Hall

Buy this Photo
Michael Rudgers and Sarah Belyeu

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Michael Rudgers and Sarah Belyeu

Buy this Photo
Barbara Lodwick and Jeannette Graham

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Barbara Lodwick and Jeannette Graham

Buy this Photo
Vintage jewelry was on display for purchase.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Vintage jewelry was on display for purchase.

Buy this Photo
Vintage jewelry included necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Vintage jewelry included necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Buy this Photo
Tomeika Hunter-Koski, Asa Thomas and Sarah Macray

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Tomeika Hunter-Koski, Asa Thomas and Sarah Macray

Buy this Photo
Julius and Kaz Paulin

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Julius and Kaz Paulin

Buy this Photo
Scott Kolesar and Jude Kolesar

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Scott Kolesar and Jude Kolesar

Buy this Photo
Chart House served tuna bites.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Chart House served tuna bites.

Buy this Photo
Jeff Harris, Kimberley O'Connor, Kelli Heidel, Leanne Wrench, Leeanne Moody and Rod Millington

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Jeff Harris, Kimberley O'Connor, Kelli Heidel, Leanne Wrench, Leeanne Moody and Rod Millington

Buy this Photo
Kristine Steffano opens a bottle of wine.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Kristine Steffano opens a bottle of wine.

Buy this Photo
The Florida Winefest hosted seven events over a four days.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

The Florida Winefest hosted seven events over a four days.

Buy this Photo
Nothing Bundt Cakes brought mini cake samples.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Nothing Bundt Cakes brought mini cake samples.

Buy this Photo
Inside, guests sat down for the charity auction with wine at their tables.

Saturday, Apr. 7, 2018 |

Inside, guests sat down for the charity auction with wine at their tables.

Buy this Photo
Share
The main event was hosted April 7 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Bayfront.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Under the tent on the Van Wezel Bayfront lawn, wine connoisseurs and food vendors set up shop for the Florida Winefest & Auction's main event: the Grand Tasting, Brunch & Charity Auction.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., guests mingled under the tent, sipping the wine samples from more than 60 wineries and tasting bites from local restaurants and bakeries. Then, guests made their way into the Van Wezel for the auction.

The Florida Winefest & Auction will conclude April 8 with Wine on the Water.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement