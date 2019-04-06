Florida Winefest & Auction wines and dines on Lemon Avenue

From 1st Avenue to Main Street, Florida Winefest & Auction sets up a long table for a five course meal with dessert.

But first – wine. The evening started with a mingling hour, where guests enjoyed appetizers and wine tastings from the vintners. Then as the sun set below the horizon, the seated dinner began.

The menu featured dishes from Tsunami (Chef Sam Ray), Siesta Key Oyster Bar (Chef Marcos Vasquez), Duval's (Chef Michael Freeman), Salute Ristorante (Chef Laszlo Bevardi), the Overton (Chef Christian Hershman), element Modern Mediterranean Grill (Chef Nils Tarantik) and Mattison's Restaurants & Catering (Chef Paul Mattison).