The table holds 200 guests for dinner.

Florida Winefest & Auction wines and dines on Lemon Avenue

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Guests dined on Lemon Avenue.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The menu featured five courses and dessert.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The table was decorated with orchids and candles.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Mary and Harry Goodan

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Anne McGuire and Stephanie Glosser

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Bob Jy and Matthew Sturtevant learn about Christopher Creek Wines from Liam McCormick.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Marilyn Hope and Pam Revels

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Tsunami served the appetizers during the wine tasting.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Chef Sam Ray, Stetson Wu and Parker Tom

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Chris Small and Stephanie Brown

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Wine and cheese was put out during the social hour.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Ricardo Aviles and Jesse Hostefler

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Guests first tried wines from the vintners before being seated for dinner.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Amanda Pomp pours wine from Wagner Family of Wine.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Matt and Stacy Moldovan, Samantha Albano and Sheryl Vieira

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Cathy Burney-Joyner and Glenn Joyner

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Chef Paul Mattison, Sharon Carole and Jeff Harris

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

The wine flows steadily during the Florida Winefest & Auction.

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Bob Bolifant, Troy Ledwick and Tom Tomlinson

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Co-Event Coordinator Jan Crudele and Florida Winefest & Auction Board President Sandy Loevner

Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019 |

Banquet on the Block was held April 5.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

From 1st Avenue to Main Street, Florida Winefest & Auction sets up a long table for a five course meal with dessert.

But first – wine. The evening started with a mingling hour, where guests enjoyed appetizers and wine tastings from the vintners. Then as the sun set below the horizon, the seated dinner began.

The menu featured dishes from Tsunami (Chef Sam Ray), Siesta Key Oyster Bar (Chef Marcos Vasquez), Duval's (Chef Michael Freeman), Salute Ristorante (Chef Laszlo Bevardi), the Overton (Chef Christian Hershman), element Modern Mediterranean Grill (Chef Nils Tarantik) and Mattison's Restaurants & Catering (Chef Paul Mattison).

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

