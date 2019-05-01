 Skip to main content
Jeff Harris, Martha Ballard and Steve Matthews

Florida Winefest and Auction awards $152,000 in grants

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Kayla Terrel and Laurel Lynch

John Jefferson, Linda Hardcastle, Trey Desenberg, Lashelle Williams and Heather Todd

Sarah Pretorius, Cheryl Miller and Adraine Kreglo

Madeline Brogan, Florida Winefest & Auction Board President Sandy Loevner and Ann Andrews

Shawna Hicks-Cranston, Betsy Plante, Maryann Gauvin and Barbara Hires

Eventgoers applaud the board members of Florida Winefest and Auction.

Patricia McMahon and Michelle Crabtree

Guests entered the event under artist Anne Patterson’s piece "Circle of Thirds."

Florida Winefest & Auction Board President Sandy Loevner welcomes guests to the grant ceremony.

The grant award ceremony was held May 1 at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Florida Winefest and Auction changed several lives May 1.

The organization, which holds several events throughout the year culminating in its annual winefest in early April, aims to provide funding to qualified charitable organizations for programs assisting disadvantaged children, youth and families in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

This year, the organization awarded a total of $152,000 in grants to 19 local charities, all of whom attended the May 1 grant ceremony at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.

