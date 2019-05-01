Florida Winefest and Auction awards $152,000 in grants

Florida Winefest and Auction changed several lives May 1.

The organization, which holds several events throughout the year culminating in its annual winefest in early April, aims to provide funding to qualified charitable organizations for programs assisting disadvantaged children, youth and families in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

This year, the organization awarded a total of $152,000 in grants to 19 local charities, all of whom attended the May 1 grant ceremony at the Community Foundation of Sarasota County.