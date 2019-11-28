 Skip to main content
Sarasota's Keith Page might have not won the Florida Turkey Trot but he was the first one to finish wearing a turkey on his head. "It was no picnic," he said.

Florida Turkey Trot draws almost 3,000 to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

Mike Padilla of Phoenixville, Pa., finishes his victory in the Florida Turkey Trot 5K. He ran 16:37.

Cameron Laxton of Rolesville, N.C., in town to visit relatives, wins the final kids race.

The final kids dash kicks off as runners head out to run along the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Finley Laxton of Rolesville, N.C., won a kids dash even though she is a soccer player and not a runner. She was in town visiting relatives.

The finish tower had the message just right for the event.

Tara's Lynn Hollabaugh hands out donuts to the children who had finished their race.

Palmetto's Noah Sterrett, 4, and Parrish's Jaxson Reid, 5, were showing off their turkey hats.

The Morgan kids, 5-year-old Ali, 6-year-old Mia, 11-year-old Brock and 3-year-old Stone all say they are the fastest runners in their family. They were about to find out.

You can't race without a good warm-up as these youngsters found out just before the start.

The 2,649 registered runners pack toward the start-finish line to begin the Florida Turkey Trot 5K.

The runners take off for the start of the race. It took more than eight minutes to get all the 2,649 runners through the start gate.

It was a mass of humanity as the event drew almost 1,000 more participants than last year.

Runners stretch along the lake at Nathan Benderson Park.

Many of the runners said they loved the beauty of the courses, which included bridges.

After the finish, adults could start celebrating the holiday early.

East County 4 -year-old Abrianna Williams was getting ready for the kids run.

Children break away from the starting line in a kids dash.

Bradenton's Xavier Fisher, 4, breaks away from the field to win the first kids race of the day.

Christina Vazquez of Woodridge, N.J. is visiting her grandma in Sarasota but she took time out for the race.

Runners stream across a bridge toward the finish line.

The reward at the end of the race was a slice of pumpkin pie.

East County's Tim York said he would eat his pie later in the day after a nap.

The Thanksgiving morning event benefits SANCA.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Since Mike Padilla was visiting relatives in Lakewood Ranch, he thought he would get in a run on Thanksgiving morning.

That run turned into a win in the Florida Turkey Trot 5K as he ran 16:37 to best a field of 2,649 runners.

When the children participating in the kids dashes were added, the Florida Turkey Trot drew almost 3,000 runners to benefit the Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates. In its first year in 2018, the race drew 2,203.

"It was an awesome course," said the 45-year-old Padilla, who had flown from Phoenixville, Pa., on Wednesday. "It is flat and fun. That bridge on the water is one of a kind."

Although serious runners were participating, the emphasis was on fun. Sarasota's Keith Page was the first runner to finish wearing a turkey hat, but many of the runners sported Thanksgiving garb.

"There were so many people today," said Page, who ran in the race's debut last year. "This is such a nice venue."

Was it hard to run with that big turkey hat on his head?

"It was no picnic," he said after finishing in just under 20 minutes. "It was slower with the turkey hat."

 

 

 

 

