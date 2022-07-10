Florida Studio Theatre's 'Off the Charts!' hits Lakewood Ranch

Del Webb's John and Laurel Platt stomped their feet and clapped along as Florida Studio Theatre performed "We Will Rock You."

The Queen song was just one of at least 20 songs performed during Florida Studio Theatre's performance of "Off the Charts!" July 9 at The Plaza at Waterside.

"You could tell they put a lot of work into it," John Laurel said. "They covered a lot of songs. You could tell they enjoyed what they were doing."

Florida Studio Theatre's Caleb Lee, Linnzie Hays, Gemma Vodacek and Harry Shaull performed pop songs from the 1950s through now, prompting audience members to sing and dance along.

Del Webb's Mike and Diane Cannon thoroughly enjoyed the show.

"This is a beautiful place," Mike Cannon said about Waterside Place.

Diane Cannon loved that "Off the Charts!" had music for people of all ages.