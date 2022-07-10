 Skip to main content
Florida Studio Theatre's Harry Shaull loves the Motown songs. "I feel like they have the highest energy and are the most fun to do," Shaull says.

Florida Studio Theatre's 'Off the Charts!' hits Lakewood Ranch

Florida Studio Theatre's Gemma Vodacek sings "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun." The performance included at least 20 songs from the 1950s to now.

Florida Studio Theatre's Caleb Lee and Harry Shaull talk about the history of the cassette tape. "Off the Charts!" had some of the most popular pop songs since the 1950s and shared how pop impacted music over the decades.

Florida Studio Theatre's Caleb Lee, Linnzie Hays, Harry Shaull and Gemma Vodacek come together to sing "We are the World."

Florida Studio Theatre's Gemma Vodacek, Caleb Lee, Linnzie Hays and Harry Shaull sing songs from the Back Street Boys and NSYNC.

Del Webb's Mike and Diane Cannon are excited to see "Off the Charts!" at The Plaza at Waterside. The Cannons love coming to Waterside to eat at restaurants, go to the Farmers Market and more.

River Club's MJ Williams and Bob Lickel want to support local arts groups like Florida Studio Theatre. Williams says "Off the Charts!" sounded like it could be a "pleasant performance."

Lakewood Ranch 12-year-olds Jocelyn Annicelli, and her cousin Angelina Annicelli practice their dance moves.

Lakewood Ranch's Carolyn Anderson performs along with YMCA.

Del Webb's Laurel and John Platt stomp and clap along during the performance of Queen's "We Will Rock You."

Florida Studio Theatre's Linnzie Hays loves performing "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun."

Caroline Saldivar, the director of Florida Studio Theatre's "Off the Charts!" welcomes the audience before the performance starts.

Florida Studio Theatre's Gemma Vodacek sings and dances to Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time." The Spears song was one of Vodacek's favorite to perform because it was one of the songs that involved the most dancing.

Florida Studio Theatre's Harry Shaull, Linnzie Hays, Caleb Lee and Gemma Vodacek perform one of the most popular YouTube songs, "Baby Shark."

Waterside Place crowd enjoys theater group's performance.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Del Webb's John and Laurel Platt stomped their feet and clapped along as Florida Studio Theatre performed "We Will Rock You."

The Queen song was just one of at least 20 songs performed during Florida Studio Theatre's performance of "Off the Charts!" July 9 at The Plaza at Waterside.

"You could tell they put a lot of work into it," John Laurel said. "They covered a lot of songs. You could tell they enjoyed what they were doing."

Florida Studio Theatre's Caleb Lee, Linnzie Hays, Gemma Vodacek and Harry Shaull performed pop songs from the 1950s through now, prompting audience members to sing and dance along. 

Del Webb's Mike and Diane Cannon thoroughly enjoyed the show.

"This is a beautiful place," Mike Cannon said about Waterside Place. 

Diane Cannon loved that "Off the Charts!" had music for people of all ages. 

