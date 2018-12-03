 Skip to main content
Light appetizers were served during social hour.

Florida Studio Theatre celebrates the Muriel O'Neil Costume Studio and Theatre Office

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

Larry Robbins, Jeff Hotchkiss, Rob Wagner and Carmen Gonzalez

Anita and Kelly DeVine

Lanterns lighted the tables outside.

Shirley Fein, Samus Haddad and Jennifer Michell

Costume Shop Manager Adrienne Webber answers questions from those touring the shop.

The new costume shop allows for more space and organization.

The renovations on the theatre offices was completed this summer.

Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins and Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins

Meg Gilbert and Alex Teicheira

Patricia Courtois and Georgia Court

Matt Quick with Alan and Jill Anderson

David Wallace and Katie Schwabach

Jason Cannon and Susan Jasin

The dedication ceremony was held Dec. 3 at the Keating Theatre.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Members of the Florida Studio Theatre legacy society, legacy donors, dedicated individuals and staff honored the late Muriel O'Neil Dec. 3 at the Keating Theatre. 

Thanks to the Muriel O'Neil Fund for the Performing Arts of Community Foundation of Sarasota County, FST was able to complete a renovation which moved their costume shop from the administration offices to its own space. Those in attendance were able to view and tour the new costume shop, as well as the completed renovations on the theatre offices. 

The evening began with socializing, enjoying light bites and drinks and tours of the facility. Then guests sat down in the theatre to hear from Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, Georgia Court and Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

