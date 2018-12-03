Florida Studio Theatre celebrates the Muriel O'Neil Costume Studio and Theatre Office

Members of the Florida Studio Theatre legacy society, legacy donors, dedicated individuals and staff honored the late Muriel O'Neil Dec. 3 at the Keating Theatre.

Thanks to the Muriel O'Neil Fund for the Performing Arts of Community Foundation of Sarasota County, FST was able to complete a renovation which moved their costume shop from the administration offices to its own space. Those in attendance were able to view and tour the new costume shop, as well as the completed renovations on the theatre offices.

The evening began with socializing, enjoying light bites and drinks and tours of the facility. Then guests sat down in the theatre to hear from Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins, Georgia Court and Producing Artistic Director Richard Hopkins.