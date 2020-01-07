 Skip to main content
Charlayne Hunter-Gault and Ariel Blue

Florida Studio Theatre hosts Suffragist Project VIP Celebration

Litten and Daniel Boxser with Suffragist Project Director Kate Alexander

Litten Boxser and Charles Clapsaddle

Judge Charles Williams and Charlie Ann Syprett

Gigi Ortwein, Richard Hopkins and Carolyn Michel

Jane Plitt and Jim Bruen

Catherine Randazzo, Judge Durand Adams and Susan Burns

Michelle and Tim McCarthy

FST Suffragist Project Director Kate Alexander

The VIP event was held Jan. 6 at Waterworks.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

The Florida Studio Theatre hosted a VIP Celebration of its Suffragist Project Jan. 6 at Waterworks. 

More than 50 supporters, community partners, and FST leaders gathered at Waterworks for an intimate reception celebrating the start of the Suffragist Project, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. Guests heard words from FST Suffragist Project Director Kate Alexander, associate artist Catherine Randazzo, and more.

The Florida Studio Theatre has four new plays commissioned as part of the project. The project is expected to run through August 2020. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

