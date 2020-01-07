Florida Studio Theatre hosts Suffragist Project VIP Celebration

The Florida Studio Theatre hosted a VIP Celebration of its Suffragist Project Jan. 6 at Waterworks.

More than 50 supporters, community partners, and FST leaders gathered at Waterworks for an intimate reception celebrating the start of the Suffragist Project, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote. Guests heard words from FST Suffragist Project Director Kate Alexander, associate artist Catherine Randazzo, and more.

The Florida Studio Theatre has four new plays commissioned as part of the project. The project is expected to run through August 2020.