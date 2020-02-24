 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Cynthia McCague and Graci McGillicuddy

Florida Studio Theatre celebrates suffragists in style

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Cynthia McCague and Graci McGillicuddy

Buy this Photo
Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins with Roger and Patricia Courtois

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Managing Director Rebecca Hopkins with Roger and Patricia Courtois

Buy this Photo
Chair Marie Kropp and Dickie Smothers

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Chair Marie Kropp and Dickie Smothers

Buy this Photo
Spelman Award winner Gaele Barthold with Judy Achre

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Spelman Award winner Gaele Barthold with Judy Achre

Buy this Photo
Anita and Kelly DeVine

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Anita and Kelly DeVine

Buy this Photo
Jackie and Cliff Styles with Wendy Grady

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Jackie and Cliff Styles with Wendy Grady

Buy this Photo
Judge Charles Willians with Robert, Bonny and Risa Israeloff

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Judge Charles Willians with Robert, Bonny and Risa Israeloff

Buy this Photo
Tom Wilson and Patrick Cummings

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Tom Wilson and Patrick Cummings

Buy this Photo
Carol Gilbert, Matty Matheson and Hannah Bagnall

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Carol Gilbert, Matty Matheson and Hannah Bagnall

Buy this Photo
Musicians kept the crowd feeling lively.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Musicians kept the crowd feeling lively.

Buy this Photo
Diane and Michael Wendroff

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Diane and Michael Wendroff

Buy this Photo
Pamela Akins, Barry Levinson, Terry Brackett and Jane Plitt

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Pamela Akins, Barry Levinson, Terry Brackett and Jane Plitt

Buy this Photo
The dinner area had a balloon stream.

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

The dinner area had a balloon stream.

Buy this Photo
Rosie Webber

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Rosie Webber

Buy this Photo
Nanci Rand and Susan Martin

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Nanci Rand and Susan Martin

Buy this Photo
Matt Kahn and CJ Bannister

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Matt Kahn and CJ Bannister

Buy this Photo
Pam Ferry and Susan Maier

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Pam Ferry and Susan Maier

Buy this Photo
Cece and Pat McKeough with John and Marlene Foster

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Cece and Pat McKeough with John and Marlene Foster

Buy this Photo
Suffragette Project Assistant Director Meg Gilbert and Alex Teichera

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Suffragette Project Assistant Director Meg Gilbert and Alex Teichera

Buy this Photo
Phil Lederer, Simone Hicks, Sorcha Augustine and Ariel Blue

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Phil Lederer, Simone Hicks, Sorcha Augustine and Ariel Blue

Buy this Photo
Andrew Deeb, Rebecca Harp and Jason Cannon

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Andrew Deeb, Rebecca Harp and Jason Cannon

Buy this Photo
Nick Lerangis, Bobby Lerangis and Jennie Goldstein

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Nick Lerangis, Bobby Lerangis and Jennie Goldstein

Buy this Photo
Seth Eliser, Dale Obermark and Marcus James

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Seth Eliser, Dale Obermark and Marcus James

Buy this Photo
Steve and Marilyn Rothschild with Jeff Hotchkiss

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 |

Steve and Marilyn Rothschild with Jeff Hotchkiss

Buy this Photo
Share
The Dangerous Ladies Shindig honored legendary women throughout history Feb. 24.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Florida Studio Theatre turned the the Henger Theatre Wing's sidewalk area into a rip-roaring suffragist celebration during its annual fundraiser Feb. 24. 

Guests arrived dressed in their flashiest '20s attire or as their favorite dangerous lady from history to support the theatre's new plays as well as its ongoing Suffragist Project which recognizes a century of fighting for womens' rights. The costumed crowd mingled outside and took photos in front of a classic yellow car before retiring to the Gompertz Theatre for a special performance and plated dinner from Michael's On East.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement