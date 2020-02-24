Florida Studio Theatre celebrates suffragists in style

Florida Studio Theatre turned the the Henger Theatre Wing's sidewalk area into a rip-roaring suffragist celebration during its annual fundraiser Feb. 24.

Guests arrived dressed in their flashiest '20s attire or as their favorite dangerous lady from history to support the theatre's new plays as well as its ongoing Suffragist Project which recognizes a century of fighting for womens' rights. The costumed crowd mingled outside and took photos in front of a classic yellow car before retiring to the Gompertz Theatre for a special performance and plated dinner from Michael's On East.