Florida Center for Early Childhood celebrates 40 years

It was a night of reflection and celebration during The Florida Center for Early Childhood's 40th anniversary celebration Dec. 6.

The "Once Upon A Time" winter gala had 300 guests convening at a transformed Michael's On East for an evening of fundraising and recognition of the center's founder, Dr. Norman Goldstein. Guests spent the reception mingling and checking out items at the extensive silent auction. Eventually the crowd retired to their seats for a dinner and live auction that featured prizes like a summer cottage on Lake George, a penthouse vacation in Lake Como, Italy, and a couples trip to Key West.