Lizabeth Fast, CEO Kathryn Shea and Stephen Winners

Florida Center for Early Childhood celebrates 40 years

Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 |

Event co-chairs Steve and Marsha Devitt with honorary co-chairs Rob and Diane Weiss

Charmian Miller, Kristen Theisen and Merab Favorite

Paul Reubens donated autographed Pee-wee Herman memorabilia

David Resendez, BJ Wilson and Gina Furey

300 people attended the event.

Marina and Branden Bunch with Dana Watkins

Wanda Flaska and Aggie Hunt

Stu Boyd and Becca Jennings

Becky Thornhill with Jim and Kathy Powers

Bianca Echtler, Karen Stults and Kaitlin Yelle

John and Susan Wilcox

Jud and Jackie Boedecker with Kim and Tom Dart

Kate McPhillips and Mark Perlman

Logan Dorsey, Sydney Johnson, Jill Morris, Burr Blake, Kelton Johnson and Sofya Sokolenko

Emmalee Legler, Michelle McSwain, Lindsay Nock and Ella Lewis

Jessica Lawman with George and Sylvia Zimmerman

Judy and Steve Altier with Casey and Colby Siljestrom

Melissa and Steve Walsh

Mack and Kelli Dancer

Jason McGuire and Cindy Burke

Taylor Weiss, Kristina Stomatis, Ethan Weiss and Katie Weiss

Kraig Koach with Julie and Scott Pinkerton

Jill Morris and Burr Blake

Valerie Parsons and Doug Holder

Kaitlin Yelle, Eddie Perez, Aneddail Torres, Bianca Echtler, Karen Stults and David Resendez

Marjorie and Jerry Long

Denise and Eldi Deschamps

Alysia De Maio, Timothy De Vescovo and Audriana Vandenoever

Jim and Anne Reuss with Yvette and Bob Morgan

The Once Upon A Time gala was held Dec. 6 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

It was a night of reflection and celebration during The Florida Center for Early Childhood's 40th anniversary celebration Dec. 6.

The "Once Upon A Time" winter gala had 300 guests convening at a transformed Michael's On East for an evening of fundraising and recognition of the center's founder, Dr. Norman Goldstein. Guests spent the reception mingling and checking out items at the extensive silent auction. Eventually the crowd retired to their seats for a dinner and live auction that featured prizes like a summer cottage on Lake George, a penthouse vacation in Lake Como, Italy, and a couples trip to Key West.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

