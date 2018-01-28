Party Under the Stars shines in Lakewood Ranch

It was an easy decision for Lakewood Ranch's Kim Wyar to serve as a co-chair with East County's Dwight Henry to plan the fifth annual Party Under the Stars to benefit the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

Speaking before the Jan. 27 event at the Polo Grill & Bar in Lakewood Ranch, Wyar told how she had lost her mother, Darla Wyar, and sister, Dana Kampmann, to cancer. Through their struggle, Kim Wyar said they received compassionate treatment from Florida Cancer Specialists.

"We knew we were getting the best of care," she said.

So Kim Wyar wanted to give back to the FCS Foundation and combining with Henry to run the event was a perfect fit.

The FCS Foundation returns 100% of money raised to cancer patients in Florida who are struggling with non-medical expenses, such as rent or food. The foundation paid out $1.1 million in 2017 to 840 cancer patients in need.

This year's Party Under the Stars carried a theme of a New York City rooftop party — City Lights.

FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys said more than 200 people attended the event. "It's amazing," she said. "I am very proud of the support we have received from this community."