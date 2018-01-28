 Skip to main content
Drs. Richard Brown, Miguel Pelayo and Anjan Patel were honored as Honorary Chairs of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

Party Under the Stars shines in Lakewood Ranch

Drs. Richard Brown, Miguel Pelayo and Anjan Patel were honored as Honorary Chairs of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation honored Chairman Brad Prechtl, and his wife, Terri, who is the FCS Foundation lead patient support volunteer, at Party Under the Stars.

The Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation honored Chairman Brad Prechtl, and his wife, Terri, who is the FCS Foundation lead patient support volunteer, at Party Under the Stars.

Jaymie Klauber, owner of Polo Grill & Bar with her husband, Tommy, presents made-to-order Italian food at one of the food stations.

Jaymie Klauber, owner of Polo Grill & Bar with her husband, Tommy, presents made-to-order Italian food at one of the food stations.

Lakewood Ranch's Julia and Ryan Hendrix and Stella Karas came to support the nonprofit.

Lakewood Ranch's Julia and Ryan Hendrix and Stella Karas came to support the nonprofit.

East County's Nancy and Kevin DeVries said the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation helps struggling cancer patients fill in some financial gaps.

East County's Nancy and Kevin DeVries said the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation helps struggling cancer patients fill in some financial gaps.

Lynn Rasys, the executive director of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation joins her husband, Ed, before dinner. "I'm very proud of the support we have received from this community," she said.

Lynn Rasys, the executive director of the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation joins her husband, Ed, before dinner. "I'm very proud of the support we have received from this community," she said.

Lakewood Ranch's Amir and Mietra Harandi and Kinga and Wade Porter enjoy a cocktail at Party Under the Stars.

Lakewood Ranch's Amir and Mietra Harandi and Kinga and Wade Porter enjoy a cocktail at Party Under the Stars.

China Town was just one of the stops on the food station trail.

China Town was just one of the stops on the food station trail.

Event volunteer Valerie Vance of Sarasota and event sponsor Jack Bennett of Genentech look over some silent auction bids.

Event volunteer Valerie Vance of Sarasota and event sponsor Jack Bennett of Genentech look over some silent auction bids.

Mandy and Jet Ford of Sarasota check out the silent auction items.

Mandy and Jet Ford of Sarasota check out the silent auction items.

Lakewood Ranch's Kim Wyar and East County's Dwight Henry combined to plan Party Under the Stars.

Lakewood Ranch's Kim Wyar and East County's Dwight Henry combined to plan Party Under the Stars.

Jordan Bolds of St. Petersburg entertains the guests on the saxophone.

Jordan Bolds of St. Petersburg entertains the guests on the saxophone.

The Fete ballroom was packed for Party Under the Stars.

The Fete ballroom was packed for Party Under the Stars.

Guests could bid on either silent auction items before or live auction items after dinner.

Guests could bid on either silent auction items before or live auction items after dinner.

Among the live auction items was a lot of 25 bottles of fine wine that went for $2,000.

Among the live auction items was a lot of 25 bottles of fine wine that went for $2,000.

Steven Baker, a Florida Cancer Specialists patient, related his story to the crowd and noted the significance of the foundation's work.

Steven Baker, a Florida Cancer Specialists patient, related his story to the crowd and noted the significance of the foundation's work.

Fundraiser benefits Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

It was an easy decision for Lakewood Ranch's Kim Wyar to serve as a co-chair with East County's Dwight Henry to plan the fifth annual Party Under the Stars to benefit the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

Speaking before the Jan. 27 event at the Polo Grill & Bar in Lakewood Ranch, Wyar told how she had lost her mother, Darla Wyar, and sister, Dana Kampmann, to cancer. Through their struggle, Kim Wyar said they received compassionate treatment from Florida Cancer Specialists.

"We knew we were getting the best of care," she said.

So Kim Wyar wanted to give back to the FCS Foundation and combining with Henry to run the event was a perfect fit.

The FCS Foundation returns 100% of money raised to cancer patients in Florida who are struggling with non-medical expenses, such as rent or food. The foundation paid out $1.1 million in 2017 to 840 cancer patients in need.

This year's Party Under the Stars carried a theme of a New York City rooftop party — City Lights.

FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys said more than 200 people attended the event. "It's amazing," she said. "I am very proud of the support we have received from this community."

