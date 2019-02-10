Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation supporters Party Under the Stars

Guests walked into an indoor garden party Feb. 9 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Employees and supporters of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and its accompanying philanthropic organization, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, mingled, sipped refreshments, nibbled on hors d'oeuvres and bid on silent auction items during cocktail hour.

When the ballroom doors opened for dinner, guests were greeted with twinkling centerpieces and live music — a few even took to the dance floor to get some moves in before their meal.

Proceeds from the evening went to the foundation’s efforts to provide non-medical, financial assistance (paying water, electric and car payments, for example) to cancer patients and their families.

According to board member Shelly Glenn, the foundation gave out $1.15 million in grants last year.