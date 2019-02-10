 Skip to main content
Honorary Co-Chairmen Drs. Miguel Pelayo and Manish Patel (not pictured: Honorary Co-Chair Dr. Fadi Kayali)

Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation supporters Party Under the Stars

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019

Honorary Co-Chairmen Drs. Miguel Pelayo and Manish Patel (not pictured: Honorary Co-Chair Dr. Fadi Kayali)

Lauren Verno and Co-Chairwoman Sandy Shahinian

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Lauren Verno and Co-Chairwoman Sandy Shahinian

Tom and Denise Ryan with Jeff Rubin and Jeff Esham

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Tom and Denise Ryan with Jeff Rubin and Jeff Esham

Green centerpieces twinkled when the lights dimmed.

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Green centerpieces twinkled when the lights dimmed.

Chief Executive Officer of Florida Cancer Specialists Brad Prechtl with Terri Prechtl

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Chief Executive Officer of Florida Cancer Specialists Brad Prechtl with Terri Prechtl

Denise Ryan checks out the extensive silent auction item selection.

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Denise Ryan checks out the extensive silent auction item selection.

Virginia Everett and Robert Rose

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Virginia Everett and Robert Rose

Julie Pakbaz and Tracy Garman

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Julie Pakbaz and Tracy Garman

Ryan and Tara Glenn with Christie and Kirk Boylston

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Ryan and Tara Glenn with Christie and Kirk Boylston

Mike and Jaimie Mask, Scott Bolendz, Ally Perez, Karen Bolendz, Rich Perez and Bill Spruill

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Mike and Jaimie Mask, Scott Bolendz, Ally Perez, Karen Bolendz, Rich Perez and Bill Spruill

Teresa Taft, Shannon Snyder and Diane and Craig Moran

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Teresa Taft, Shannon Snyder and Diane and Craig Moran

Stacey Jacovina, Chelsea Enright, Ellis and Sonya Miller and Scott and Trudy McDonald

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Stacey Jacovina, Chelsea Enright, Ellis and Sonya Miller and Scott and Trudy McDonald

Jean Burraus and Sergio Valbivia

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Jean Burraus and Sergio Valbivia

Katherine Hester and Melanie Russell

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Katherine Hester and Melanie Russell

Rich and Ann Marie Vacar with Ed Rasys

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Rich and Ann Marie Vacar with Ed Rasys

Terri Peterson, Donna Jones, Katie Goodman, Dr. Tracy Gasson and Drs. Mietra and Amir Harandi

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Terri Peterson, Donna Jones, Katie Goodman, Dr. Tracy Gasson and Drs. Mietra and Amir Harandi

Ed and Ginny Wyatt with Pat Shahinian

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Ed and Ginny Wyatt with Pat Shahinian

Mike Bear and Rick Carter

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Mike Bear and Rick Carter

Allen and Yulonda Greene

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Allen and Yulonda Greene

Penny DiGregorio and Richeal Bair

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Penny DiGregorio and Richeal Bair

Live music greeted guests on their way into the ballroom for dinner.

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

Live music greeted guests on their way into the ballroom for dinner.

A few guests got some moves in before dinner.

Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 |

A few guests got some moves in before dinner.

Party Under the Stars in the Grove was held Feb. 9 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Guests walked into an indoor garden party Feb. 9 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

Employees and supporters of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute and its accompanying philanthropic organization, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation, mingled, sipped refreshments, nibbled on hors d'oeuvres and bid on silent auction items during cocktail hour.

When the ballroom doors opened for dinner, guests were greeted with twinkling centerpieces and live music — a few even took to the dance floor to get some moves in before their meal.

Proceeds from the evening went to the foundation’s efforts to provide non-medical, financial assistance (paying water, electric and car payments, for example) to cancer patients and their families.

According to board member Shelly Glenn, the foundation gave out $1.15 million in grants last year.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

