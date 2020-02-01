Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation hosts seventh annual Party Under The Stars

Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation's annual Party Under The Stars fundraiser had supporters dining and dancing to support cancer patients well into the night on Feb. 1.

Now in its seventh year, the party had hundreds of guests meeting at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota ballroom for a busy program that included a silent auction, drinks, dinner, music and more. Proceeds from the event benefit cancer patients with non-medical financial assistance.

This year's event had Florida Cancer Specialists Physicians Dr. Fadi Kayali, Dr. Miguel Pelayo & Dr. Judy Wang serving as honorary chairs while Make A Difference Foundation co-founder Dave Norris was the night's honoree. Dinner was followed by words from FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys, a live auction, an awards presentation, and a Super Bowl ticket drawing. The evening concluded with music from Powerhouse.