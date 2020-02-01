 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Brenda McGowan, Keith Pandeloglou, Tracy Gorman, Kathleen Scotti, Chairwoman Sandra Shahinian, Kate O'Driscoll and Caitlyn Coyle

Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation hosts seventh annual Party Under The Stars

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Brenda McGowan, Keith Pandeloglou, Tracy Gorman, Kathleen Scotti, Chairwoman Sandra Shahinian, Kate O'Driscoll and Caitlyn Coyle

Buy this Photo
Guests mingled and bid on silent auction items.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Guests mingled and bid on silent auction items.

Buy this Photo
Frank Wright and Kathleen Scotti

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Frank Wright and Kathleen Scotti

Buy this Photo
Bob Rose and Virginia Everett

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Bob Rose and Virginia Everett

Buy this Photo
Dinner was followed by a live auction.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Dinner was followed by a live auction.

Buy this Photo
Jim and Katie Liddell

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Jim and Katie Liddell

Buy this Photo
Dr. Miguel Pelayo, Dr. Judy Wang and Dr. Fadi Kayali

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Dr. Miguel Pelayo, Dr. Judy Wang and Dr. Fadi Kayali

Buy this Photo
Bobbi Norris

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Bobbi Norris

Buy this Photo
Patrick Kareiva and Suzanne Schuster

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Patrick Kareiva and Suzanne Schuster

Buy this Photo
Peter and Effy Sartes

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Peter and Effy Sartes

Buy this Photo
Che Sturride and Melissa Villenueve with Angela and Aaron Simpson

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Che Sturride and Melissa Villenueve with Angela and Aaron Simpson

Buy this Photo
Kyle and Stephany Cox

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Kyle and Stephany Cox

Buy this Photo
Donna Jones and Scott Bowden

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Donna Jones and Scott Bowden

Buy this Photo
Rosalie and Adam Holland

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Rosalie and Adam Holland

Buy this Photo
Kiki Guerard with Nancy Jo and Jean Welte

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Kiki Guerard with Nancy Jo and Jean Welte

Buy this Photo
Barbara and Walt Carey

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Barbara and Walt Carey

Buy this Photo
Dr. Michael and Kelley Kanter

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Dr. Michael and Kelley Kanter

Buy this Photo
LeeAnn Anderson and Cindy Osmond

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

LeeAnn Anderson and Cindy Osmond

Buy this Photo
Share
The 2020 event was held Feb. 1 at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation's annual Party Under The Stars fundraiser had supporters dining and dancing to support cancer patients well into the night on Feb. 1.

Now in its seventh year, the party had hundreds of guests meeting at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota ballroom for a busy program that included a silent auction, drinks, dinner, music and more. Proceeds from the event benefit cancer patients with non-medical financial assistance.

This year's event had Florida Cancer Specialists Physicians Dr. Fadi Kayali, Dr. Miguel Pelayo & Dr. Judy Wang serving as honorary chairs while Make A Difference Foundation co-founder Dave Norris was the night's honoree. Dinner was followed by words from FCS Foundation Executive Director Lynn Rasys, a live auction, an awards presentation, and a Super Bowl ticket drawing. The evening concluded with music from Powerhouse.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement