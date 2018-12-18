Flooring company serves up turkeys for first responders

Chris Quattlebaum knows how important first responders are to a community. After all, he used to be one.

“First responders don’t get enough credit. It just feels right to give back,” said Quattlebaum, manager of Manasota Flooring and a former firefighter.

So, with that spirit in mind, Manasota’s Flooring three locations served as distribution points on Dec. 18 for Quattlebaum's company to distribute 500 turkeys to Sarasota and Manatee police, firefighters and paramedics. It was the second year for the holiday-season event.

“We get pretty close to running out,” said Quattlebaum.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells was at the Bradenton location around 10 a.m. and said this show of support is something he doesn’t see every day.

“It’s huge for supporters of law enforcement to show it like this,” Wells said. “We all really appreciate it. The first responders will definitely show up.”

The reasoning behind the plan is simple, and goes further than Quattlebaum's background.

"This is a real family business, and this does help our business, but it's more than that," Quattlebaum said. "Some companies give out Christmas trees and other things to show their appreciation. We are trying to think outside of the box and give something the whole family can use."

Deputy Tim Eason swung by to grab a turkey and said he will cook the turkey for his family in the new year.

"It's kind of a thankless job. I serve warrants," said Eason. "A pro-law enforcement business going out of their way to help us out and do it means a lot."

Each turkey is 13 to 15 pounds, which can feed around 10 people.

Deputy Leticia Leon grabbed two turkeys on her way into the office.

"We share these birds in the office," Leon said. "I think we're so wrapped up in our personal lives we forget everyone is giving this time of year. It is awesome people are doing this for us."