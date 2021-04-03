 Skip to main content
Indigo resident Cecilio Echeandia had never played disc golf before, but he said he was excited to learn the game and have fun in the fresh air.

Flick of the wrist at Lakewood Ranch disc golf

Indigo resident Cecilio Echeandia had never played disc golf before, but he said he was excited to learn the game and have fun in the fresh air.

Indigo resident Anzhela Page says, "Oh, that's too high!" after launching a drive on the ninth hole that caught too much of the wind. At 322 feet, the ninth hole is the longest on the course.

Indigo resident Anzhela Page says, "Oh, that's too high!" after launching a drive on the ninth hole that caught too much of the wind. At 322 feet, the ninth hole is the longest on the course.

Indigo residents Cecilio and Chantal Echeandia laugh about a shot that barely missed the basket. They were on the same team for the first hole of "best disc," which is the same as best ball in golf.

Indigo residents Cecilio and Chantal Echeandia laugh about a shot that barely missed the basket. They were on the same team for the first hole of "best disc," which is the same as best ball in golf.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activity Parks Director Chris McComas "putts" on the second hole. Disc golf players use different discs depending on the shot. A short-range disc is easier to control but won't fly as far.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activity Parks Director Chris McComas "putts" on the second hole. Disc golf players use different discs depending on the shot. A short-range disc is easier to control but won't fly as far.

Indigo residents Anzhela Page and Mick Chianese study the position of a wayward drive on the first hole. Chianese played ultimate frisbee for 35 years and taught Page, his niece, to throw one when she was a child.

Indigo residents Anzhela Page and Mick Chianese study the position of a wayward drive on the first hole. Chianese played ultimate frisbee for 35 years and taught Page, his niece, to throw one when she was a child.

Indigo resident Mick Chianese launches and watches his approach shot land within a few feet of the basket. Chianese played ultimate frisbee for 35 years, but he had to adjust to the type of disc used in disc golf.

Indigo resident Mick Chianese launches and watches his approach shot land within a few feet of the basket. Chianese played ultimate frisbee for 35 years, but he had to adjust to the type of disc used in disc golf.

Indigo residents Anzhela Page launches her drive on the first hole. Page plays golf, which she said helped prepare her a little bit for the concept of disc golf and the angles of each hole.

Indigo residents Anzhela Page launches her drive on the first hole. Page plays golf, which she said helped prepare her a little bit for the concept of disc golf and the angles of each hole.

Indigo resident Cecilio Echeandia watches Indigo resident Anzhela Page's shot fly over the basket on the first hole.

Indigo resident Cecilio Echeandia watches Indigo resident Anzhela Page's shot fly over the basket on the first hole.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activity Parks Director Chris McComas (far right) explains to Disc Golf 101 attendees the concept of "best disc," which is the same as "best ball" in golf.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activity Parks Director Chris McComas (far right) explains to Disc Golf 101 attendees the concept of "best disc," which is the same as "best ball" in golf.

The Lakewood Ranch Frisbee Golf Course is composed of nine holes that stretch a distance of 2,476 feet. It is a par-27 course.

The Lakewood Ranch Frisbee Golf Course is composed of nine holes that stretch a distance of 2,476 feet. It is a par-27 course.

A handful of newbies learned the basics of disc golf at Bob Gardner Community Park.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

As Chris McComas, the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities parks director, was showing beginner disc golfers the basics of the sport April 3 at Bob Gardner Community Park, he let them know they were going to struggle on this particular day.

A strong wind was whipping through the park.

Those at the park were taking Disc Golf 101, one of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities many recreational sports classes.

Some of the players hadn't thrown a disc or Frisbee since childhood, while Indigo resident Mick Chianese had more than three decades of Ultimate Frisbee experience.

Some players were naturals, while others had to learn which hand to use, how to transfer their weight properly and how to keep the disc flat to prevent the wind from causing a boomerang effect.

The common denominator? Everyone had fun.

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

