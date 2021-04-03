As Chris McComas, the Lakewood Ranch Community Activities parks director, was showing beginner disc golfers the basics of the sport April 3 at Bob Gardner Community Park, he let them know they were going to struggle on this particular day.

A strong wind was whipping through the park.

Those at the park were taking Disc Golf 101, one of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities many recreational sports classes.

Some of the players hadn't thrown a disc or Frisbee since childhood, while Indigo resident Mick Chianese had more than three decades of Ultimate Frisbee experience.

Some players were naturals, while others had to learn which hand to use, how to transfer their weight properly and how to keep the disc flat to prevent the wind from causing a boomerang effect.

The common denominator? Everyone had fun.