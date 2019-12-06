Five Points Park lights up for the holidays

Sarasota jingled all the way into the holiday spirit on Dec. 5 with the annual lighting of its Christmas tree at Five Points Park.

Families gathered around the tree, sipping hot chocolate from Pastry Art Cafe while they waited for Santa Claus to light the 40-foot tree. Afterward, children met with Santa to share what they want for Christmas this year and loved ones took photos together in front of the tree.

The tree will be illuminated 24 hours a day, seven days a week through New Years Day.