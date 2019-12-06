 Skip to main content
Santa Claus plugs in the Christmas tree.

Five Points Park lights up for the holidays

Santa Claus plugs in the Christmas tree.

Ryan and Sophia Storm, 4

Ryan and Sophia Storm, 4

Tyler Schoelles, 5, tells Santa that he wants a Hot Wheels set for Christmas.

Tyler Schoelles, 5, tells Santa that he wants a Hot Wheels set for Christmas.

Amber Bryan with her daughters Autumn, 6, and Sky, 3.

Amber Bryan with her daughters Autumn, 6, and Sky, 3.

Santa Claus prepares to light the tree.

Santa Claus prepares to light the tree.

Chris Boothroyd and Daiane Silva

Chris Boothroyd and Daiane Silva

Caitlin, Emilia, 1, and David Musto

Caitlin, Emilia, 1, and David Musto

The Christmas tree will stay lit through New Years Day.

The Christmas tree will stay lit through New Years Day.

Jeremiah, Jerilyn, Jariah, Julianna and Jayden Burgess

Jeremiah, Jerilyn, Jariah, Julianna and Jayden Burgess

Lenny and Josh Goldberg

Lenny and Josh Goldberg

Roan Maloku, 2, plays in front of the newly lit tree.

Roan Maloku, 2, plays in front of the newly lit tree.

Sean, Connor and Meghan Farrell

Sean, Connor and Meghan Farrell

Ellen, Gabe, Sean, Connor and Meghan Farrell

Ellen, Gabe, Sean, Connor and Meghan Farrell

Sarasota opens holiday season with a tree lighting in Five Points Park.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Sarasota jingled all the way into the holiday spirit on Dec. 5 with the annual lighting of its Christmas tree at Five Points Park. 

Families gathered around the tree, sipping hot chocolate from Pastry Art Cafe while they waited for Santa Claus to light the 40-foot tree. Afterward, children met with Santa to share what they want for Christmas this year and loved ones took photos together in front of the tree. 

The tree will be illuminated 24 hours a day, seven days a week through New Years Day.

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

