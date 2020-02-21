 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Liam Odendal, a kindergartner, jumps over a hurdle during his eighth lap of the walkathon.

Fitness and fun all in one in East County

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Liam Odendal, a kindergartner, jumps over a hurdle during his eighth lap of the walkathon.

Buy this Photo
Principal Todd Richardson anticipates his first slime from kindergartner Elijah Predgen.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Principal Todd Richardson anticipates his first slime from kindergartner Elijah Predgen.

Buy this Photo
Principal Todd Richardson winces as kindergartner Hadley Smith dumps a cup of slime on him while Kristin Pomeroy, Parent-Teacher Organization president, holds her up.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Principal Todd Richardson winces as kindergartner Hadley Smith dumps a cup of slime on him while Kristin Pomeroy, Parent-Teacher Organization president, holds her up.

Buy this Photo
Principal Todd Richardson sits quietly while kindergartner Ethan Decker pours slime on his head and Kristin Pomeroy, Parent-Teacher Organization president, watches. "It got in my ear," Richardson says once Decker finishes pouring.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Principal Todd Richardson sits quietly while kindergartner Ethan Decker pours slime on his head and Kristin Pomeroy, Parent-Teacher Organization president, watches. "It got in my ear," Richardson says once Decker finishes pouring.

Buy this Photo
Kristin Pomeroy, Parent-Teacher Organization president, watches as kindergartner Cazlyn Davidson laughs while pouring slime on Principal Todd Richardson.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Kristin Pomeroy, Parent-Teacher Organization president, watches as kindergartner Cazlyn Davidson laughs while pouring slime on Principal Todd Richardson.

Buy this Photo
Kindergartner William Rasulo dumps slime on Principal Todd Richardson's head while Chompy, the school's mascot, cheers.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Kindergartner William Rasulo dumps slime on Principal Todd Richardson's head while Chompy, the school's mascot, cheers.

Buy this Photo
Chompy, the school's mascot, has his turn at sliming Principal Todd Richardson while Nicole Durbal, a PTO member watches.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Chompy, the school's mascot, has his turn at sliming Principal Todd Richardson while Nicole Durbal, a PTO member watches.

Buy this Photo
Parent-Teacher Organization members Kristin Pomeroy, Crystal Sedoris-Oliveira and Amanda Keitel enjoy volunteering at the walkathon.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Parent-Teacher Organization members Kristin Pomeroy, Crystal Sedoris-Oliveira and Amanda Keitel enjoy volunteering at the walkathon.

Buy this Photo
First grader Ariana Henderson tries to imitate an inflatable tube man.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

First grader Ariana Henderson tries to imitate an inflatable tube man.

Buy this Photo
First graders Tavion Grate and Isaac Serrano try to enjoy their cherry Kona Ices in the cold weather.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

First graders Tavion Grate and Isaac Serrano try to enjoy their cherry Kona Ices in the cold weather.

Buy this Photo
Logan Pomeroy loves hanging out with Chompy and her friend, Chloe Fullbright.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Logan Pomeroy loves hanging out with Chompy and her friend, Chloe Fullbright.

Buy this Photo
First grader Jaden McQueen walks through a Hula Hoop. "I like that we get to run and have Kona Ice," McQueen says.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

First grader Jaden McQueen walks through a Hula Hoop. "I like that we get to run and have Kona Ice," McQueen says.

Buy this Photo
Kaitlyn Persaud, a first grader, tries to pop bubbles. "I like the bubbles because they're fun to play with," Persaud says.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

Kaitlyn Persaud, a first grader, tries to pop bubbles. "I like the bubbles because they're fun to play with," Persaud says.

Buy this Photo
First graders Charlotte Miiller, Isabella Jaimes, Lauren Bittar and Eyla Yildirim love jumping over obstacles.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

First graders Charlotte Miiller, Isabella Jaimes, Lauren Bittar and Eyla Yildirim love jumping over obstacles.

Buy this Photo
First graders Kailynn Moore, Aliana Olavarria Gines and Phoebe Kersting are best friends. They walked together during the walkathon.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

First graders Kailynn Moore, Aliana Olavarria Gines and Phoebe Kersting are best friends. They walked together during the walkathon.

Buy this Photo
First graders Grant Spoonmore, Tristan Epting, Liam Durbal and James Droge run through Hula Hoops, which was one of the obstacles at the walkathon.

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 |

First graders Grant Spoonmore, Tristan Epting, Liam Durbal and James Droge run through Hula Hoops, which was one of the obstacles at the walkathon.

Buy this Photo
Share
B.D. Gullett Elementary students enjoy walkathon.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Todd Richardson, principal of B.D. Gullett Elementary School, sat in a chair wearing goggles, a poncho and rain boots in a small plastic pool. 

Ethan Decker, a kindergartner, had a giant smile on his face as he stretched his arm out over Richardson's head and dumped a cup of green slime on his principal's head.

"It got in my ear," Richardson said. 

One by one, 18 kindergartners slimed Richardson in front of their classmates as a reward for raising more than $100 for the school's walkathon Feb. 21. 

Students in each grade who reached $100 had the opportunity to slime the principal, but before they did, every student in the school participated in the walkathon. They walked and ran around a field going through different obstacles along the way including jumping over short hurdles, crawling underneath ropes and running through Hula Hoops. 

"It's just an exciting event for the kids to come out and participate in," said Kristin Pomeroy, the school's Parent-Teacher Organization president. "It promotes fitness and health while having fun."

Pomeroy said the money raised from the walkathon will go toward school improvements and teacher enrichment such as educational materials. 

Related Stories

Advertisement