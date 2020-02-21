Todd Richardson, principal of B.D. Gullett Elementary School, sat in a chair wearing goggles, a poncho and rain boots in a small plastic pool.

Ethan Decker, a kindergartner, had a giant smile on his face as he stretched his arm out over Richardson's head and dumped a cup of green slime on his principal's head.

"It got in my ear," Richardson said.

One by one, 18 kindergartners slimed Richardson in front of their classmates as a reward for raising more than $100 for the school's walkathon Feb. 21.

Students in each grade who reached $100 had the opportunity to slime the principal, but before they did, every student in the school participated in the walkathon. They walked and ran around a field going through different obstacles along the way including jumping over short hurdles, crawling underneath ropes and running through Hula Hoops.

"It's just an exciting event for the kids to come out and participate in," said Kristin Pomeroy, the school's Parent-Teacher Organization president. "It promotes fitness and health while having fun."

Pomeroy said the money raised from the walkathon will go toward school improvements and teacher enrichment such as educational materials.