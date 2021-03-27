Fishing event held in reel time in Lakewood Ranch

Mill Creek’s Leo Mandel carefully held his fishing pole and cast his line into Lake Uihlein.

And the winners are... 5-8 age group Lily Alexander

Parka Ramos

9-12 age group Evan Quinn

12-15 age group Ava Gomes

Chase McCorkel

Mandel, 5, anxiously waited to see if a fish would take his bait.

“[Leo Mandel] is the fisherman of the family,” said Jessica Mandel, Leo’s mother. “He learned to fish from my dad. He’s a big fisherman. There’s a long line of fishermen in my family.”

Leo Mandel was hoping to use the skills he learned from his grandfather, Richie D’Amato, to catch a fish and win for his age group of the Youth Fishing Tournament on March 27. The event was hosted by Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and the Lakewood Ranch Anglers Club.

The fishing tournament was a first for the Mandels along with several of the other 38 tournament participants.