Runners triumph at First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon

Rain may have altered the 14th-annual First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon, but it could not stop the more than 3,000 participating athletes from having a great time.

Inclement weather forced race organizers to move the event's 5K race, originally scheduled for Oct. 19, to Oct. 20, and to cancel the weekend's titular half marathon. That way, all athletes who signed up would still be able to race, in either the 5K or 10K.

And race they did. Jonathan Mott, 32, had the overall best time in the 10K (32:40), while Allison Preston, 21, was the top female finisher and fourth overall (37:51). In the 5K, Brian Guidroz, 32, was the overall winner (19:31) and Amy McCormack, 64, was the female winner and second overall (23:54).

A post-race breakfast was provided by First Watch, and a beer garden for runners aged 21 and older was hosted by Michelob Ultra. Local band Chameleon played a collection of hits for finishers, including Gin Blossom's "Follow You Down" and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Mary Jane's Last Dance."