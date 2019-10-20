 Skip to main content
Bill and Roxie Rousseau spent their pre-race time dancing to the music.

Runners triumph at First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon

Bill and Roxie Rousseau spent their pre-race time dancing to the music.

Runners take off from the starting line.

Runners take off from the starting line.

Brian Guidroz took first place overall in the 5K.

Brian Guidroz took first place overall in the 5K.

Best friends Lisa Fitzgibbons and Melissa Fraley ran the race together.

Best friends Lisa Fitzgibbons and Melissa Fraley ran the race together.

Water bottles and coffee cups lined the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center parking lot.

Water bottles and coffee cups lined the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center parking lot.

Ellen Jaffe Jones raises the roof as she crosses the finish line.

Ellen Jaffe Jones raises the roof as she crosses the finish line.

Hannah Cutshall finished second in the 20-24 division.

Hannah Cutshall finished second in the 20-24 division.

Aiden Fitzgibbons and Aedan Fraley survived the race.

Aiden Fitzgibbons and Aedan Fraley survived the race.

Elrina Jackson celebrates as she finishes the 5K race.

Elrina Jackson celebrates as she finishes the 5K race.

Breakfast was provided to runners post-race by First Watch.

Breakfast was provided to runners post-race by First Watch.

Breakfast was provided to runners post-race by First Watch.

Breakfast was provided to runners post-race by First Watch.

Jack Howard and Jill Howard were supported by Kailyn Devers and 8-year-old Labrador retriever Bruin, whom Jill Howard said is a good boy.

Jack Howard and Jill Howard were supported by Kailyn Devers and 8-year-old Labrador retriever Bruin, whom Jill Howard said is a good boy.

The event made adjustments in light of the rainy weekend, but carried on strong.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Rain may have altered the 14th-annual First Watch Sarasota Half Marathon, but it could not stop the more than 3,000 participating athletes from having a great time. 

Inclement weather forced race organizers to move the event's 5K race, originally scheduled for Oct. 19, to Oct. 20, and to cancel the weekend's titular half marathon. That way, all athletes who signed up would still be able to race, in either the 5K or 10K. 

And race they did. Jonathan Mott, 32, had the overall best time in the 10K (32:40), while Allison Preston, 21, was the top female finisher and fourth overall (37:51). In the 5K, Brian Guidroz, 32, was the overall winner (19:31) and Amy McCormack, 64, was the female winner and second overall (23:54). 

A post-race breakfast was provided by First Watch, and a beer garden for runners aged 21 and older was hosted by Michelob Ultra. Local band Chameleon played a collection of hits for finishers, including Gin Blossom's "Follow You Down" and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Mary Jane's Last Dance." 

 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

