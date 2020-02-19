 Skip to main content
COO Marlene Minzy and Allie Minzy

First Step Sarasota celebrates family program's 25th anniversary

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

COO Marlene Minzy and Allie Minzy

Chairwoman Marisa Merlino, honoree Elizabeth LaBoone and Chairwoman Robyn Didelot

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Chairwoman Marisa Merlino, honoree Elizabeth LaBoone and Chairwoman Robyn Didelot

Bonnie Whisman, Jeanne Singer, Phyllis Cox and Mary Beth Evers

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Bonnie Whisman, Jeanne Singer, Phyllis Cox and Mary Beth Evers

Patti Schimmel and Anne Marie Tardif

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Patti Schimmel and Anne Marie Tardif

B.J. Brooks, Heidi Brown and Peter Fleischmann

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

B.J. Brooks, Heidi Brown and Peter Fleischmann

Jim Boyd, Jamie Wood, Jack Cox

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Jim Boyd, Jamie Wood, Jack Cox

Each seat had photos of children helped by the Mother and Infants program.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Each seat had photos of children helped by the Mother and Infants program.

Judi Kerzner, Elder Soria and Donna Hanley

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Judi Kerzner, Elder Soria and Donna Hanley

Laura Josephson, Wendy Norman and Tonia Hutchinson

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Laura Josephson, Wendy Norman and Tonia Hutchinson

Olivia Bell and Carole Burkhart

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Olivia Bell and Carole Burkhart

Koleen and Eric Hoonhout

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Koleen and Eric Hoonhout

Samantha Kingsley and Philip Tavill

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Samantha Kingsley and Philip Tavill

Ed and Suzanne Luecke

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Ed and Suzanne Luecke

Heather Schank and Jay Miller

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Heather Schank and Jay Miller

Diane Settle, Mary Buchanan and Suzinn Edelston

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Diane Settle, Mary Buchanan and Suzinn Edelston

Lisa Keith, Kristin Houser and Christine LeBlanc

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Lisa Keith, Kristin Houser and Christine LeBlanc

Kelly Romanoff and Erika Quartermaine

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Kelly Romanoff and Erika Quartermaine

B.J. Brooks and Jon Thaxton

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

B.J. Brooks and Jon Thaxton

Aria and Kelsey Pingitore with Marlena and Ryland Llamas

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Aria and Kelsey Pingitore with Marlena and Ryland Llamas

Megan Micale, Heather Hawley and Carrie Dennison

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Megan Micale, Heather Hawley and Carrie Dennison

Kristen and Klay Kishbaugh

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 |

Kristen and Klay Kishbaugh

The annual luncheon was held Feb. 19 at Michael's On East.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

First Steps Sarasota celebrated a quarter-decade of helping mothers and infants with its 17th annual Caring Hearts Luncheon on Feb. 19. The organization's Mothers and Infants program has helped deliver 471 drug-free babies to date. More than 300 guests marked that occasion at the Michael's On East luncheon, which recognized the children and families impacted by First Steps Sarasota. Several of the program's mothers and graduates attended the luncheon with their children in tow. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

