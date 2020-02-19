First Step Sarasota celebrates family program's 25th anniversary

First Steps Sarasota celebrated a quarter-decade of helping mothers and infants with its 17th annual Caring Hearts Luncheon on Feb. 19. The organization's Mothers and Infants program has helped deliver 471 drug-free babies to date. More than 300 guests marked that occasion at the Michael's On East luncheon, which recognized the children and families impacted by First Steps Sarasota. Several of the program's mothers and graduates attended the luncheon with their children in tow.