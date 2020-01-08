 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Tiffany Boyett and Rebecca Long mount wooden horses to play polo and take photos. The two moved to the area with Steve Boyett in July and went to Ranch Nite Wednesdays to get to know their community.

First Ranch Nite Wednesday brings Lakewood Ranch together

Lakewood Ranch's Sanibel Sibner, 7, attempts to hit a golf ball into a cup. Miniature golf games were just one of the yard games available for people to play at the first Ranch Nite Wednesday.

Doug Connolly, of Ellenton, and Ken Harpley, of Palmetto, play a round of cornhole. The two are part of MVP Sports and Social's cornhole league.

Lakewood Ranch's David Webster and Sarasota's Beth Houghtaling play cornhole. "I'm going for it," Webster said before tossing a bag to try to earn points.

Ryan Kelly, the executive chef with Cornerstone and Co., finishes preparing a pizza for a customer. The Cornerstone and Co. was one of at least seven food trucks at Ranch Nite Wednesday.

Lakewood Ranch's Bud and Sue Goetzinger enjoy the food trucks available and seeing kids playing games. "Lakewood Ranch is really for all ages," Sue Goetzinger said.

Brenda and Richard Carlson enjoy ice cream while listening to live music. The Carlsons moved to Lakewood Ranch a couple months ago and wanted to check out the different activities available in the area.

Lakewood Ranch's Josh and Marissa Lee and Jason and Melissa Hueseu love playing cornhole at the Sarasota Polo Club as part of MVP Sports and Social's league because its location is closer than Motorworks Brewing.

Lakewood Ranch's Liam and Veronica Holt play cornhole together. The Holt family moved to the area last summer.

North Port's Nina and Preston Morgan came to Ranch Nite Wednesday after going to the Classic Car Show on Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Dee Rager spends time with her granddaughter Lola Rossi at Ranch Nite Wednesday.

Lakewood Ranch's Madison Rivera, Lexi Truxton, Tyler Truxton and Colton Ross eat ice cream from Carousel's and American Honey Creamery food trucks.

Lakewood Ranch's Jessi Jones pushes her 1-year-old daughter Josie around. Jessi Jones loved the atmosphere at Ranch Nite Wednesday.

Food trucks, yard games and live music offers fun for all ages.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's first Ranch Nite Wednesday at the Sarasota Polo Club was the perfect opportunity for Brenda and Richard Carlson to meet their new neighbors Jan. 8. 

While enjoying ice cream from one of the food trucks, the Carlsons, who moved to Lakewood Ranch a couple months ago, listened to live music.

Steve and Tiffany Boyett and Rebecca Long moved to Lakewood Ranch in July and also went to Ranch Nite Wednesdays to get to know their community.

"We just wanted to be in the community and have fun," said Long, who is 14.

The event featured at least seven food trucks, live music and family games including cornhole and miniature golf games. Ranch Nite Wednesdays will continue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Sarasota Polo Club until the end of February. MVP Sports and Social will host a cornhole tournament starting Jan. 15. 

"It's awesome for families and to have things to do during the weekdays and not all on the weekends," said Lotta Sibner, a Lakewood Ranch resident. 

 

