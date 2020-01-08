First Ranch Nite Wednesday brings Lakewood Ranch together

Lakewood Ranch's first Ranch Nite Wednesday at the Sarasota Polo Club was the perfect opportunity for Brenda and Richard Carlson to meet their new neighbors Jan. 8.

While enjoying ice cream from one of the food trucks, the Carlsons, who moved to Lakewood Ranch a couple months ago, listened to live music.

Steve and Tiffany Boyett and Rebecca Long moved to Lakewood Ranch in July and also went to Ranch Nite Wednesdays to get to know their community.

"We just wanted to be in the community and have fun," said Long, who is 14.

The event featured at least seven food trucks, live music and family games including cornhole and miniature golf games. Ranch Nite Wednesdays will continue from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Wednesday at the Sarasota Polo Club until the end of February. MVP Sports and Social will host a cornhole tournament starting Jan. 15.

"It's awesome for families and to have things to do during the weekdays and not all on the weekends," said Lotta Sibner, a Lakewood Ranch resident.