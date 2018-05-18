First Presbyterian sends off preschool grads

There was plenty of pomp and circumstance at First Presbyterian Preschool May 18.

As thirty “senior” preschoolers walked into the church, they smiled and waved at their parents who were ready with cameras in hand.

The pint-sized graduates lined the altar and sang “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” “Make New Friends” and “The Kindergarten Song” before receiving their diplomas. As Director Clare Carter read the students’ names, she shared with the crowd what each child hoped to be when they grew up.

From doctors and policemen to zoologists and scientists, the class of 2018 is ready to chase their dreams in kindergarten.

Following the graduation ceremony, graduates marched through the courtyard where they threw their caps in the air and released butterflies with their families. Later, families enjoyed crafts, a photo booth and ice cream truck.