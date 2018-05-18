 Skip to main content
Graduates sing songs for their parents during the graduation ceremony. They learned three songs; “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” “Make New Friends” and “The Kindergarten Song.”

First Presbyterian sends off preschool grads

Finn and Rowan Shkor

Finn and Rowan Shkor

The graduates made tiles with their handprints for their parents.

The graduates made tiles with their handprints for their parents.

The graduates sing “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” “Make New Friends” and “The Kindergarten Song” for their parents.

The graduates walk through the courtyard before tossing their caps in the air.

The graduates walk through the courtyard before tossing their caps in the air.

The graduates are all smiles as they toss their caps in the hair in celebration of their graduation.

The graduates are all smiles as they toss their caps in the hair in celebration of their graduation.

Graduates receive their diplomas.

Graduates receive their diplomas.

Camila Villaveces and Savannah Pullman

Camila Villaveces and Savannah Pullman

Spencer Jordan and Billy Double test out the photo booth.

Spencer Jordan and Billy Double test out the photo booth.

Following graduation, students and their parents attended the Butterfly Ball, which included a butterfly release, crafts and an ice cream truck.

Following graduation, students and their parents attended the Butterfly Ball, which included a butterfly release, crafts and an ice cream truck.

Melissa DeMore and Ashley Gruters helped plan the Butterfly Ball.

Melissa DeMore and Ashley Gruters helped plan the Butterfly Ball.

Piper and Ashley Gruters

Piper and Ashley Gruters

Graduates smile at their parents as they receive their diplomas.

Graduates smile at their parents as they receive their diplomas.

Thirty children graduated from First Presbyterian Preschool on May 18.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

There was plenty of pomp and circumstance at First Presbyterian Preschool May 18.

As thirty “senior” preschoolers walked into the church, they smiled and waved at their parents who were ready with cameras in hand.

The pint-sized graduates lined the altar and sang “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” “Make New Friends” and “The Kindergarten Song” before receiving their diplomas. As Director Clare Carter read the students’ names, she shared with the crowd what each child hoped to be when they grew up.

From doctors and policemen to zoologists and scientists, the class of 2018 is ready to chase their dreams in kindergarten.

Following the graduation ceremony, graduates marched through the courtyard where they threw their caps in the air and released butterflies with their families. Later, families enjoyed crafts, a photo booth and ice cream truck.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

