Michael's Wine Cellar was packed tight with smiling faces as guests gathered to raise money for First Presbyterian Preschool.

Guests could munch on hors d'oeuvre and sip on cocktails as they milled about the various items on silent auction such as a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet, Sarasota Orchestra tickets and a Charles Watson painting.

Later in the evening, there was a live auction for dinner for eight at Michael's Wine Cellar and a raffle for a sunset cruise with Cruisin' Tikis Sarasota.

All proceeds from the evening will go toward enhancing programs at the preschool.