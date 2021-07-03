Fireworks On the Lake back with a bang at Benderson Park in Sarasota

Greenbrook's Mary Harris and her family were among a limited number of people who attended Fireworks On the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It wasn't the same.

Mary Harris jokingly said it was much wetter this year than it was in 2020, but more importantly, the event's typical festivities — live music, food, street vendors, the Kids Zone and more — returned July 3 after they were absent last year because of restrictions.

Banks Gregory, the 2-year-old grandson of Tara's Trudi and Mac Gregory, spent much of the evening climbing up and tumbling down an inflatable slide in the Kids Zone.

"It's more fun to have that feeling of community this year," Greenbrook resident Amayah Hayden said.