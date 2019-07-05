 Skip to main content
This year is the 29th annual Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce fireworks show.

Fireworks dazzle Siesta Key beachgoers

Friday, Jul. 5, 2019

Ashely and Josh Eisenacher play in the sand before the fireworks begin.

Ashlyn, Genevieve and Madeleine Pidra

Jace Bond, Rob Snyder, Mark Smith, Esther Smith, Shannon Snyder and Ashley Rivera

Craig Merrill has worked with the Siesta Key fireworks show for 17 years.

The finale fireworks.

The crowd watches as the fireworks go off.

More than 3,400 firework shots are in the show.

Madison Miliam, 7, lounges in the sand before the fireworks begin.

Joel Pidra, Ashlyn Pidra, Dina Pidra, Genevieve Pidra, Debbie Sole and Madeline Pidra

Audrey Nordman

Zambelli Fireworks is in its 17th year of providing Siesta Key fireworks.

Paisley and Kaden Pridemore

Jennifer Weinstein and Morgan Gerhart

Beachgoers hang out in the water before the fireworks begin.

Brooklyn Zienna and Kaylin Snodgrass

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce hosted its 29th annual Fourth of July fireworks show Thursday.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Thousands of people attended the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce's 29th annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Siesta Beach on Thursday.

After the past two Fourth of July's were met with rain, nothing put a damper on the Siesta Key fireworks this year. The lack of rain set apart the 2019 event from the past, said Ann Frescura, president of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce,  

With the sun setting behind them, the initial firework shot took the crowd by surprise as they oohed and aahed from the beach. The 26-minute show featured more than 3,400 fireworks, said Craig Merrill of Zambelli Fireworks. 

Merrill has worked the Siesta Key fireworks for 17 years and said that coming to Siesta Key each year feels like "coming to his second home."

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

