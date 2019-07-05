Fireworks dazzle Siesta Key beachgoers

Thousands of people attended the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce's 29th annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Siesta Beach on Thursday.

After the past two Fourth of July's were met with rain, nothing put a damper on the Siesta Key fireworks this year. The lack of rain set apart the 2019 event from the past, said Ann Frescura, president of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce,

With the sun setting behind them, the initial firework shot took the crowd by surprise as they oohed and aahed from the beach. The 26-minute show featured more than 3,400 fireworks, said Craig Merrill of Zambelli Fireworks.

Merrill has worked the Siesta Key fireworks for 17 years and said that coming to Siesta Key each year feels like "coming to his second home."