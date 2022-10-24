 Skip to main content
Hundreds turned out for the cookoff. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

Fire teams compete at chili cook-off

Hundreds turned out for the cookoff. (Photos by Harry Sayer)

The event benefited Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Matt Gouge and Jack Daniel flex hard for station 21.

Luca Giunta, John Giunta and Amy McKinlay stayed cool in the shade.

Matt, Graham and Robbie Melton with Fiona McFarland

Laura Chevalier passes out chili for Southern Manatee Fire Rescue.

Sabrina, Aaron and David Mazon had a great day out.

Jay Yung, Zavh Wiegele and Zach Siegel work to keep their dogs focused.

Musicians rock out throughout the day.

Maria Chacon, Kayla Kunz and Jodi Glazier bring Pearl the pup to the show.

Many stations dressed up their chili booths to draw attention.

Mike Matheis, Terrell Haisely and Keith Misja represent Station 12.

Andrea Ackley, Jamison Urch and Violet Laurey make a day of it.

Firefighters competed for the best recipe in the annual Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off festival.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The 22nd annual Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off returned with plenty of competing teams and tasty chili on Osprey Avenue in Sarasota on Oct. 23. 

The day was hot, but the chili was hotter. Hundreds of hungry visitors arrived looking to taste a variety of recipes from fire stations across Sarasota County. The fire teams met that enthusiasm by constructing colorful and inspired booths and themes for their chili. Many team members dressed up as construction workers, cowboys, shipwreck survivors and more to complete the theme. The event benefited Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund. 

Guests picked up chili and kept cool in the shade, with many rocking out to live music that went on throughout the day. 

The afternoon event concluded with Sarasota County Fire Department Station 11 being claimed the winner of the chili competition. Station 12 won best booth with its "Yellowstone Button Ranch" theme.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie editor for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked Black Tie for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. Contact him at 

