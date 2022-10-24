Fire teams compete at chili cook-off

The 22nd annual Morton's Firehouse Chili Cook-Off returned with plenty of competing teams and tasty chili on Osprey Avenue in Sarasota on Oct. 23.

The day was hot, but the chili was hotter. Hundreds of hungry visitors arrived looking to taste a variety of recipes from fire stations across Sarasota County. The fire teams met that enthusiasm by constructing colorful and inspired booths and themes for their chili. Many team members dressed up as construction workers, cowboys, shipwreck survivors and more to complete the theme. The event benefited Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund.

Guests picked up chili and kept cool in the shade, with many rocking out to live music that went on throughout the day.

The afternoon event concluded with Sarasota County Fire Department Station 11 being claimed the winner of the chili competition. Station 12 won best booth with its "Yellowstone Button Ranch" theme.