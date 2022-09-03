Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard in Bradenton celebrates reopening

Lakewood Ranch's Maggie Bajraktari pushed her children, 5-year-old Luca and 2-year-old Izzy, on the swings of the new playground at Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard.

But even on the playground, Bajraktari was able to enjoy a glass of wine during the East County winery's reopening and Labor Day celebration Sept. 3.

"I like finding things we can do as adults but the kids can be a part of it as well," Bajraktari said.

East County's Doug and Kay Huddleston have been going to Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard for 15 years. They said they like what has been added by Kristin and John Hokanson, who bought the winery in 2021.

"They've done a great job," Kay Huddleston said. "We hope they have many years of success."

Some of the additions include a stage for live music, a playground, family friendly yard games, picnic tables covered by umbrellas and lounge seating.

Kristin Hokanson said the winery remained closed during August so they could focus on the 2022 harvest and wine production.

"We are excited to open back up and introduce people to some of the stuff we've been doing over the last month," she said.

The winery now produces 10 wines, including the newest Merfoot. Kristin Hokanson said Merfoot Wine is a blend of the vineyard's noble grape, which is a classic red muscadine grape, and a merlot Chambourcin blend.

"It's a nice, smooth, balanced, semi-dry red," Kristin Hokanson said.

Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard also has added wine sorbets to its menu.

"We have a rotating cycle of different wine sorbets that we make with our wine here on property," Kristin Hokanson said.

Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard will host Music in the Vines from 1-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday where local musicians perform on the new outdoor stage.

"People can come out, bring their families, bring their pet and just make it a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon," Kristin Hokanson said.