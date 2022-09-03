 Skip to main content
Cathy Snyder, a winemaker and tasting server, talks about what people should expect out of Florida Sol.

Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard in Bradenton celebrates reopening

Parrish's Phoenix Grys, who is 10 months old, has fun with his mother, Kelly Grys, and 4-year-old brother Ryder Grys. "It's nice that kids have something to do while the adults have fun, too," Kelly Grys says. (Photos by Liz Ramos

Lakewood Ranch's Luca Bajraktari, who is 5, and his 2-year-old sister Izzy Bajraktari laugh as they are pushed on the swings by their mother, Maggie Bajraktari. The playground is new to Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard.

People enjoy drinking wine and eating in the outdoor seating area.

Judy Rudd, a wine educator, talks about the new Merfoot wine, which was unveiled at the reopening and Labor Day celebration.

Cortez's Ken and Cyn Frye take home a bottle of the new Merfoot wine.

Palmetto's Ted and Monica DeLeone enjoy a serving of wine sorbet. "It's very good and very refreshing," Monica DeLeone says.

Sun City Center's Lynn Serles and her husband, William Serles, enjoy a bottle of Breeze. William Serles will perform at Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard Sept. 11.

Bradenton's Roland Lush and Brittany Lush participate in the wine tasting where Cathy Snyder, a wine maker and tasting server, pours them a glass of Florida Sol.

Sun City Center's Kathy and Bob Astone try Siesta Sands and Manatee Red during their first visit to Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard. "It's a very nice way to spend the afternoon," Kathy Astone says.

Palmetto's Pete Martinez, his wife, Sonia Martinez, and their dog, Cubbie, hope they can participate in the wine tasting the next time they visit Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard.

East County's Doug and Kay Huddleston toast with the new Merfoot Wine. "They've done a great job," Kay Huddleston says about the winery and vineyard's owners, Kristin and John Hokanson. "We hope they have many years of success."

Vendors sell handmade products.

Santiago Ybarra performs during the reopening and Labor Day celebration.

Radio personality Meredith Michaels enjoys a glass of wine with Kristin Hokanson, who owns Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard with her husband John Hokanson.

Labor Day weekend celebration provides opportunity to see additions to East County winery.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Maggie Bajraktari pushed her children, 5-year-old Luca and 2-year-old Izzy, on the swings of the new playground at Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard. 

But even on the playground, Bajraktari was able to enjoy a glass of wine during the East County winery's reopening and Labor Day celebration Sept. 3.

"I like finding things we can do as adults but the kids can be a part of it as well," Bajraktari said. 

East County's Doug and Kay Huddleston have been going to Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard for 15 years. They said they like what has been added by Kristin and John Hokanson, who bought the winery in 2021. 

"They've done a great job," Kay Huddleston said. "We hope they have many years of success."

Some of the additions include a stage for live music, a playground, family friendly yard games, picnic tables covered by umbrellas and lounge seating. 

Kristin Hokanson said the winery remained closed during August so they could focus on the 2022 harvest and wine production. 

"We are excited to open back up and introduce people to some of the stuff we've been doing over the last month," she said. 

The winery now produces 10 wines, including the newest Merfoot. Kristin Hokanson said Merfoot Wine is a blend of the vineyard's noble grape, which is a classic red muscadine grape, and a merlot Chambourcin blend.

"It's a nice, smooth, balanced, semi-dry red," Kristin Hokanson said. 

Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard also has added wine sorbets to its menu. 

"We have a rotating cycle of different wine sorbets that we make with our wine here on property," Kristin Hokanson said. 

Fiorelli Winery and Vineyard will host Music in the Vines from 1-5 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday where local musicians perform on the new outdoor stage.

"People can come out, bring their families, bring their pet and just make it a fun-filled, family-friendly afternoon," Kristin Hokanson said. 

