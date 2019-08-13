 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Maya and Nicole Taylor warm up before their musical performance.

Fins and Fun Family Festival lives up to the name

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Maya and Nicole Taylor warm up before their musical performance.

Buy this Photo
Mote's high school interns with their summer projects.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Mote's high school interns with their summer projects.

Buy this Photo
Colton and Mike White check out the sharks.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Colton and Mike White check out the sharks.

Buy this Photo
Lei'Asha Battle shows off her facepaint.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Lei'Asha Battle shows off her facepaint.

Buy this Photo
Colton White waves at diver Mark Fishman in the tank.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Colton White waves at diver Mark Fishman in the tank.

Buy this Photo
AJ and Jeff Ellis pose with Mark Fishman.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

AJ and Jeff Ellis pose with Mark Fishman.

Buy this Photo
Mote's high school interns show what can be used instead of single-use plastics.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Mote's high school interns show what can be used instead of single-use plastics.

Buy this Photo
Luke, Lily and Nicole Plummer came with their Mote Camp T-shirts.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Luke, Lily and Nicole Plummer came with their Mote Camp T-shirts.

Buy this Photo
Maggie Shoemaker snaps a photo of Jude Metzdorf posing as a manatee.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Maggie Shoemaker snaps a photo of Jude Metzdorf posing as a manatee.

Buy this Photo
Aria and Devin Fisher after the former got her face painted.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Aria and Devin Fisher after the former got her face painted.

Buy this Photo
Ross Johnston talks sharks.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Ross Johnston talks sharks.

Buy this Photo
Nicole Plummer snaps Luke and Lily Plummer as sharks and turtles.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Nicole Plummer snaps Luke and Lily Plummer as sharks and turtles.

Buy this Photo
Sadie Chawkins shows off Project STOP.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Sadie Chawkins shows off Project STOP.

Buy this Photo
Ramon and Nadira Pavon show off their "dissected paper sharks."

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Ramon and Nadira Pavon show off their "dissected paper sharks."

Buy this Photo
The crowd gathered under the roof, out of the rain for most of the morning.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

The crowd gathered under the roof, out of the rain for most of the morning.

Buy this Photo
Michael, Nicole and Maya Taylor grin after a successful musical set.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Michael, Nicole and Maya Taylor grin after a successful musical set.

Buy this Photo
Finn Campbell tries a drink that produces less waste and has less sugar.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Finn Campbell tries a drink that produces less waste and has less sugar.

Buy this Photo
Haley Gill and Hunter Breckerl play a game about overfishing.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Haley Gill and Hunter Breckerl play a game about overfishing.

Buy this Photo
Sienna, Katie and Briella Tuttle pose in front of a shark tank.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

Sienna, Katie and Briella Tuttle pose in front of a shark tank.

Buy this Photo
The mini Kona Ice truck was popular.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 |

The mini Kona Ice truck was popular.

Buy this Photo
Share
Mote's event focused on the impact kids can have on the ocean.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

The Shark Exhibit at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium was bustling Saturday, Aug. 10. The annual Fins and Fun Family Festival wrapped up the aquarium’s Shark Days for another year. Booths, live music and a diver in a tank for photo ops bumped up both the “fins” and “fun” quotient at the event. 

Mote’s high school interns capped off a summer of learning with presentations on overfishing and microplastics. With diagrams, explanatory blurbs, show and tell items and games, the students taught the public a thing or two about keeping oceans safe. Another young participant showed the crowd how protecting the ocean is done with her Project STOP booth. Sadie Chawkins gave her presentation on how we can “Stop Toxic Ocean Pollution.” 

Mote’s education specialist, Ross Johnston, gave talks throughout the day in the center of the Shark Exhibit to rapt young audiences captivated by Johnston’s enthusiastic explanations and the shark bones on display. Back in the main exhibit, you could sometimes spot a glittery shark or dolphin on a cheek, courtesy of the oceanic face-painting at the festival. 


 

Related Stories

Advertisement