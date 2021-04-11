Tara resident Gene Fadely, who was showing off a 2015 Porsche Boxter at the Lakewood Ranch Elks Lodge Car Show and Vendor Fair April 10, said he often tells his friends that since he is 77 and only has one or two more years of driving left, he might as well make the most of it.

Fadely said the car is awesome.

"You can feel the road," Fadely said.

While Fadely's car was of a current era, many of the vehicles shown at the show were as many as 80 to 90 years ago.

Lakewood Ranch resident John Calkins showed a 1932 Ford Woodie that he has owned for two and a half years. Calkins said the car is a one-of-a-kind edition that was built "from the ground up."

Its wooden frame was built by a sailboat builder.