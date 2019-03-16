Fine days for art in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch's Judy Marcelli looked pleased as artist Dawn Normali touched up the frame of a painting of a bouquet of colorful flowers. It was abstract with large blobs used masterfully to create a flower arrangement.

Marcelli liked it so much, she actually bought two paintings. She couldn't decide between them when she'd visited Normali's art booth March 16 at the Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Festival at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"I like the chunkiness of it," Marcelli said of the painting. "Every time they have an art festival here, I come."

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17, as well.