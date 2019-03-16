 Skip to main content
Artist DAwn Normali, of Colorado, touches up the frame of a painting purchased by Lakewood Ranch resident Judy Marcelli.

Fine days for art in Lakewood Ranch

Donna Schultz, Eileen Midtbo, Christine Kearney and Theresa Tully had a girls weekend. Schultz, Midtbo and Kearney all were visiting Tully, a Lakewood Ranch resident, while Tulley's husband, Gary, marched in a parade in New York.

East County's Candis Smith loves the painting she purchased from artist Paul Laoria, pictured with his wife, Gail Laoria, behind. "I love his work," Smith said, noting it was her fourth piece by Laoria.

Lakewood Ranch's Yvetter Morgan admires the work of artist Nancy Connors, who does inkspot drawings.

Lakewood Ranch resident and artist Joyce Slate sold her unique jewelry pieces.She said many of them are inspired by her love of ancient artifacts and history.

Ohio's Bob Stern creates human-like clock creations using upcycled antiques. He's made more than 3,200 of them during his 25 year career.

"I'm in awe of this," Peridia's Rita Johnston said of the art show. She loved all the different styles of art available.

East County residents Maria Calhoun and Lisa Nieves check out some handmade scarves.

The Moseley family enjoy seeing all the art and check out Sip Tshun Ng Art, which pairs human faces with colored pencils and other writing utensils for hair.

Cathy Markowitz loves the sense of humor of artist Lorri Honeycutt, of Texas, who puts images of figurines in funny settings.

Ormond Beach artist Jeffrey Kennedy says he likes to create "unusual fun art."

Fine Arts Festival showcases variety of fine art.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch's Judy Marcelli looked pleased as artist Dawn Normali touched up the frame of a painting of a bouquet of colorful flowers. It was abstract with large blobs used masterfully to create a flower arrangement.

Marcelli liked it so much, she actually bought two paintings. She couldn't decide between them when she'd visited Normali's art booth March 16 at the Lakewood Ranch Winter Fine Art Festival at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

"I like the chunkiness of it," Marcelli said of the painting. "Every time they have an art festival here, I come."

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17, as well.

