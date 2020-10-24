 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
JoAnn Strutt, who works in Lakewood Ranch, watches as the Jenga game she was competing in against Erick Kelton of Sarasota crumbles before her eyes. Strutt said she had a disadvantage because of her short stature.

Fiesta! series kicks off at Benderson Park

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

JoAnn Strutt, who works in Lakewood Ranch, watches as the Jenga game she was competing in against Erick Kelton of Sarasota crumbles before her eyes. Strutt said she had a disadvantage because of her short stature.

Buy this Photo
Bill Thornton (left) and Brenda Kahn of Country Club came to Fiesta Friday to see the Black Honkeys. They are big music fans: Kahn recently started doing open mic performances, and Thornton used to be a deejay.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Bill Thornton (left) and Brenda Kahn of Country Club came to Fiesta Friday to see the Black Honkeys. They are big music fans: Kahn recently started doing open mic performances, and Thornton used to be a deejay.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Michael Meinhardt of Sarasota, Deena Spencer of Sarasota and Denise Keller of Willowbrook came to Fiesta Friday because it was "something to do." They said they enjoyed their Chick-Fil-A dinner.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

(From left) Michael Meinhardt of Sarasota, Deena Spencer of Sarasota and Denise Keller of Willowbrook came to Fiesta Friday because it was "something to do." They said they enjoyed their Chick-Fil-A dinner.

Buy this Photo
Erick Kelton (left) of Sarasota and JoAnn Strutt, who works in Lakewood Ranch, debate the rules of Jenga. Strutt wanted to pull a block off the top of the tower.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Erick Kelton (left) of Sarasota and JoAnn Strutt, who works in Lakewood Ranch, debate the rules of Jenga. Strutt wanted to pull a block off the top of the tower.

Buy this Photo
Nicole "Ms. Groovalicious" Simone is one of two lead singers for the Black Honkeys. Terry Clark is their trumpet player.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Nicole "Ms. Groovalicious" Simone is one of two lead singers for the Black Honkeys. Terry Clark is their trumpet player.

Buy this Photo
Mark Parsons carefully pulls a block out of the precarious tower deep into a game of Jenga. Parsons lost after a 15- to 20-minute battle with Nala Gato.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Mark Parsons carefully pulls a block out of the precarious tower deep into a game of Jenga. Parsons lost after a 15- to 20-minute battle with Nala Gato.

Buy this Photo
Scott Myers plays trombone for the Black Honkeys.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Scott Myers plays trombone for the Black Honkeys.

Buy this Photo
Kim Schmeits, owner of Sugar Sand Silver, sells jewelry at Fiesta Friday. Schmeits often sells her products at the Sarasota Farmers Market.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Kim Schmeits, owner of Sugar Sand Silver, sells jewelry at Fiesta Friday. Schmeits often sells her products at the Sarasota Farmers Market.

Buy this Photo
John Dash Dixon plays keyboard for the Black Honkeys.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

John Dash Dixon plays keyboard for the Black Honkeys.

Buy this Photo
Nala Gato (right) finishes her move in a game of Jenga against Mark Parsons (back to camera). Gato won after a 15- to 20-minute battle.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Nala Gato (right) finishes her move in a game of Jenga against Mark Parsons (back to camera). Gato won after a 15- to 20-minute battle.

Buy this Photo
In addition to playing guitar, Greg Czinke provides backup vocals for the Black Honkeys.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

In addition to playing guitar, Greg Czinke provides backup vocals for the Black Honkeys.

Buy this Photo
Tomás Herrera-Mishler speaks to the audience before calling the Black Honkeys to the stage. Herrera-Mishler is the CEO/president of Suncoast Aquatic and Nature Center Associates, which operates Nathan Benderson Park.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Tomás Herrera-Mishler speaks to the audience before calling the Black Honkeys to the stage. Herrera-Mishler is the CEO/president of Suncoast Aquatic and Nature Center Associates, which operates Nathan Benderson Park.

Buy this Photo
Brother Phil is one of two lead singers for the Black Honekys.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Brother Phil is one of two lead singers for the Black Honekys.

Buy this Photo
Kim Hagans (left) and Joe Hagans of Sarasota came to Fiesta Friday to see the Black Honkeys, who they have seen about five times before.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Kim Hagans (left) and Joe Hagans of Sarasota came to Fiesta Friday to see the Black Honkeys, who they have seen about five times before.

Buy this Photo
Billy Summer is one of two guitarists for the Black Honkeys.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Billy Summer is one of two guitarists for the Black Honkeys.

Buy this Photo
(From left) Jackie Brettingen, Mark Brettingen, Dee Adams and Mike Adams came to Fiesta Friday to hear the Black Honkeys. They had never seen them live before.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

(From left) Jackie Brettingen, Mark Brettingen, Dee Adams and Mike Adams came to Fiesta Friday to hear the Black Honkeys. They had never seen them live before.

Buy this Photo
Wil "The Thrill" Harris plays bass for the Black Honkeys.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Wil "The Thrill" Harris plays bass for the Black Honkeys.

Buy this Photo
Kristin Merritt (left) and Aaron Merritt of Nokomis heard of Fiesta Friday through a Sarasota events calendar. With less going on these days, they said they've gotten more creative about finding things to do.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Kristin Merritt (left) and Aaron Merritt of Nokomis heard of Fiesta Friday through a Sarasota events calendar. With less going on these days, they said they've gotten more creative about finding things to do.

Buy this Photo
Gumbi Ortiz is not listed as a band member on the Black Honkeys' website, but he plays percussion with them at many of their gigs.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Gumbi Ortiz is not listed as a band member on the Black Honkeys' website, but he plays percussion with them at many of their gigs.

Buy this Photo
Nicole "Ms. Groovalicious" Simone is a singer for the Black Honkeys. She also plays tambourine.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Nicole "Ms. Groovalicious" Simone is a singer for the Black Honkeys. She also plays tambourine.

Buy this Photo
Greg Czinke is one of two guitarists for the Black Honkeys.

Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 |

Greg Czinke is one of two guitarists for the Black Honkeys.

Buy this Photo
Share
The first Fiesta! Friday gave the series a funky start
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Several people who attended the inaugural Fiesta! Friday Oct. 23 at Nathan Benderson Park said they have bene looking for something to do.

Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates gave them an event to put on their calendar with Fiesta! Friday.

Those who attended Oct. 23 played games, shopped, enjoyed food and listened to a live concert by the Black Honkeys, a Florida band specializing in funk, rock and soul.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a percentage of the proceeds were donated to the American Cancer Society.

 

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

See All Articles by Brendan

Related Stories

Advertisement