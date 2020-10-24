Several people who attended the inaugural Fiesta! Friday Oct. 23 at Nathan Benderson Park said they have bene looking for something to do.

Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates gave them an event to put on their calendar with Fiesta! Friday.

Those who attended Oct. 23 played games, shopped, enjoyed food and listened to a live concert by the Black Honkeys, a Florida band specializing in funk, rock and soul.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a percentage of the proceeds were donated to the American Cancer Society.