Lakewood Ranch High School freshmen James Archibald and Reid Zimmerman pass out stickers so people can mark their hometowns on a giant map.

Festival raises funds for children

Saturday, Mar. 3, 2018 |

Lakewood Ranch High School freshmen James Archibald and Reid Zimmerman pass out stickers so people can mark their hometowns on a giant map.

Rick Mullen tries to find a spot for his hometown of Venice.

Lois Thompson and her husband, Jim, not pictured, mark their hometown of Pittsburgh on a giant map as they enter the festival.

Melissa Albercht and Leigh Nordman, of Sarasota, came out for the beautiful weather and to support a good cause.

Mario Briones, 3, snacks on popcorn with his mom, Angela Navejar, and her friends Delaney Dunlop and Alex Anderson.

Oak and Stone employee Kellie de Treville serves up ribs to guests.

Lakewood Ranch's Julie O'Brien, her boyfriend Mike Bente and friend Keisha Young support the Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota, of which Bente is a member.

Mill Creek's Avery DeLosh, 19 months, skipped nap time for a game of corn hole.

Sarasota's Marin Lank, 4, munches on popcorn from the Observer Media Group booth.

Three-year-old Asha Mayorga-Rao completes the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office SWAT team's obstacle course.

Denise Kircher, with Mike Ray, Julie Wheeler and Christa Sweeney, make sure to get Blood Bros.' bloody Mary mix. Kircher says "it's the best."

Bryan Couture and Sarah Gaboury, of Sarasota, are fans of all the craft beer available, but had not yet decided on a favorite.

Tara residents Carol Ann Kolody, Chris Harris and Steph Harris enjoy the day with Mote Ranch's Jeff Kolody. "We came last year," Carol Ann Kolody said.

Sean Ferguson and Jerry Stennett grill up oysters for Half Shell Seafood House.

Crunch Fitness instructor Dat Vu leads a zumba lesson while a band gets set up.

Lakewood Ranch's Jeannine Walter brought her friend Tina Christensen from St. Petersburg. "I'm trying to make her move," Walter jokes.

Nine-year-old Music Compound student Dexter Day, of Sarasota, performs "Hallelujah."

Nine-year-old Mia Hynes, of Sarasota, paints a peace sign on a rock at the Sarasota Rocks booth.

Twinkle Rock Soul Radio is one of two bands to perform at the festival.

Sertoma Club member and volunteer Rod Underdahl serves up a Stella Artois, among other beers available for purchase.

More than 3,000 people turn out for beer, food festival.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

With a cup of craft beer in hand, Lakewood Ranch resident Jeannine Walter found shade under a tent as a cool breeze whipped past and carried tunes from Twinkle Rock Soul Radio across Nathan Benderson Park.

Her friend from St. Petersburg, Tina Christensen, sat beside her enjoying the afternoon.

The pair had come to venue in the fall for the Beer Bacon and Boats festival and returned March 3 for My Hometown Fest. The food and beer festival hosted by the Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota raises funds for the club and Sertoma Kids, both of which help children with speech and language difficulties.

“We were totally going to come back,” Walter said of the park and why they chose to come out. “It’s such a great location, right by the water. I’m trying to make her move.”

The pair joined about 3,000 other guests for the festival, which featured samplings from local restaurants and breweries, live music and other activities.

