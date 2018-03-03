Festival raises funds for children

With a cup of craft beer in hand, Lakewood Ranch resident Jeannine Walter found shade under a tent as a cool breeze whipped past and carried tunes from Twinkle Rock Soul Radio across Nathan Benderson Park.

Her friend from St. Petersburg, Tina Christensen, sat beside her enjoying the afternoon.

The pair had come to venue in the fall for the Beer Bacon and Boats festival and returned March 3 for My Hometown Fest. The food and beer festival hosted by the Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota raises funds for the club and Sertoma Kids, both of which help children with speech and language difficulties.

“We were totally going to come back,” Walter said of the park and why they chose to come out. “It’s such a great location, right by the water. I’m trying to make her move.”

The pair joined about 3,000 other guests for the festival, which featured samplings from local restaurants and breweries, live music and other activities.