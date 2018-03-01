Festa Italia! Italian for a night

Lakewood Ranch’s Bruce Abramson grabbed a wooded skewer, stabbed a chunk of pineapple and gently eased the fruit into a fountain of chocolate.

Would it be delicious? Of course.

“Chocolate covered anything,” said Abramson with a grin. “You could put (chocolate) on a flip flop.”

The Keller Williams Select Realtor joined about 100 other members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance March 1 for Italian Night at The Lodge at Country Club East. Against a backdrop of twinkle lights, guests enjoyed thin-crust pizza, chicken piccata and other Italian favorites as they mingled with friends and made new business acquaintances. Guests also enjoyed live music by the Sarasota Orchestra and opera performances my singer Joy Chatzistamatis, of the Sarasota Opera.