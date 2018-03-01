 Skip to main content
Sarasota Orchestra musicians Isaac Mingas, Joy Chatzistamatis and Thomas Pizzi provide live entertainment as guests arrive.

Festa Italia! Italian for a night

James Hansen serves up a variety of pizzas.

Christine Mazur and Stacy Tocci, both of Premier Sotheby's, enjoy the chicken piccata.

Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp. Keith Pandeloglou tries some of the buffet options.

Bruce Williams, of Keller Williams Select, adds chocolate to fruit.

Diane Lee, Nancy Fish-Mooney and Ken Swan, all of Wagner Realty, enjoy the venue.

Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's Monaca Onstad brought her husband, Eric.

Jennifer Bencie, of Florida Health Manatee County, spends time with Huldah Mathis, of Northwestern Mutual.

Steve Platt, of Raymond James, brings his wife, Natalie Platt.

Christine Witt, of Big Brothers Big Sister, chats with Joanne Hutchinson, of Florida Home Body.

BMO Harris's Cherri Kessler brings her husband, Scott, behind, and Annmarie Graff, of Bank of the Ozarks, brings her husband, MIke.

'Italian Night' offers food, fun and fellowship for business alliance members.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Lakewood Ranch’s Bruce Abramson grabbed a wooded skewer, stabbed a chunk of pineapple and gently eased the fruit into a fountain of chocolate.

Would it be delicious? Of course.

“Chocolate covered anything,” said Abramson with a grin. “You could put (chocolate) on a flip flop.”

The Keller Williams Select Realtor joined about 100 other members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance March 1 for Italian Night at The Lodge at Country Club East. Against a backdrop of twinkle lights, guests enjoyed thin-crust pizza, chicken piccata and other Italian favorites as they mingled with friends and made new business acquaintances. Guests also enjoyed live music by the Sarasota Orchestra and opera performances my singer Joy Chatzistamatis, of the Sarasota Opera.

