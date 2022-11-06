 Skip to main content
St. Armands Circle Park filled with Ferraris and fans on Saturday. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Ferraris and fans file into St. Armands Circle for car show

St. Armands Circle Park filled with Ferraris and fans on Saturday. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Michael Foote and Nathalie Francisco. "This was my favorite car when I was eight years old," Foote said.

Michael Foote and Nathalie Francisco. "This was my favorite car when I was eight years old," Foote said.

Raegan Waxko says she loves Batman.

Raegan Waxko says she loves Batman.

Bari Rudin takes a picture of his wife Adan in front of a 1966 Batmobile replica.

Bari Rudin takes a picture of his wife Adan in front of a 1966 Batmobile replica.

Eugene Nock's 1966 Batmobile replica that Adam West used to borrow.

Eugene Nock's 1966 Batmobile replica that Adam West used to borrow.

Ferraris on the Circle draws a crowd to St. Armands Circle Park.

Ferraris on the Circle draws a crowd to St. Armands Circle Park.

Alison Gardner with Izzy and Emma.

Alison Gardner with Izzy and Emma.

Ferraris fill St. Armands Circle on Nov. 5 for a car show.

Ferraris fill St. Armands Circle on Nov. 5 for a car show.

Lynn Wright enjoys the car show. He moved to Sarasota from Kentucky.

Lynn Wright enjoys the car show. He moved to Sarasota from Kentucky.

Cars drive on the sidewalks on Nov. 5 for Ferraris in the Circle.

Cars drive on the sidewalks on Nov. 5 for Ferraris in the Circle.

Ferraris on display in St. Armands Circle Park.

Ferraris on display in St. Armands Circle Park.

The 2022 F8 is William and Samantha Bacchus' second Ferrari.

The 2022 F8 is William and Samantha Bacchus' second Ferrari.

Max, Frank and Valor Sandoval

Max, Frank and Valor Sandoval

Everyone has their phones out for pictures.

Everyone has their phones out for pictures.

Fred Fiala with his 1983 and 2014 Ferraris.

Fred Fiala with his 1983 and 2014 Ferraris.

Angela and Bill Hensler drive from Tampa for the Ferrari shows in St. Armands Circle.

Angela and Bill Hensler drive from Tampa for the Ferrari shows in St. Armands Circle.

Garret and Easton Nock with their dad's Batmobile replica.

Garret and Easton Nock with their dad's Batmobile replica.

Dan Lueers with Huxley and Kali Garbaczeski

Dan Lueers with Huxley and Kali Garbaczeski

Yessica Rosales and Korey Kleisch headed out of the park after the show.

Yessica Rosales and Korey Kleisch headed out of the park after the show.

Ferraris head off the sidewalks and back to the streets.

Ferraris head off the sidewalks and back to the streets.

Scott Moore crosses the bridge from Longboat Key to bring his 2017 488 Spider to Ferraris in the Circle.

Scott Moore crosses the bridge from Longboat Key to bring his 2017 488 Spider to Ferraris in the Circle.

Dogs like Ferraris too.

Dogs like Ferraris too.

The Batmobile made an appearance too.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Ferraris filed into St. Armands Circle Park on Saturday thanks to Ferrari Drivers SRQ. The exhibition drew a couple dozen owners and plenty of fans, both of Ferraris and Batman. 

Eugene Nock brought his replica of the 1966 Batmobile from the original TV series with Adam West. Before his death in 2017, West borrowed it on occasion for autograph signings. 

The Batmobile is mostly a fundraising vehicle. It was in the circle to support the Flight to the North Pole, but every once in a while, Nock drives it up and down Longboat Key just for fun. 

Ferraris can jog childhood memories, too. As Michael Foote walked up to a shiny red F430, he said, “This was my favorite car when I was 8 years old.” 

Owners brought their Ferraris, both brand new and vintage. Fred Fiali brought two. One was built in 1983, the other in 2014. The latter has nearly four times the horsepower at 750 versus 200hp. Now, hybrid Ferraris can deliver up to 1,000hp. 

That was the last chance to see luxury vehicles in the park until next year. Porsches in the Park, originally scheduled for Dec. 11, has been canceled to make way for the new Winter Festival.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

