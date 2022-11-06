Ferraris and fans file into St. Armands Circle for car show

Ferraris filed into St. Armands Circle Park on Saturday thanks to Ferrari Drivers SRQ. The exhibition drew a couple dozen owners and plenty of fans, both of Ferraris and Batman.

Eugene Nock brought his replica of the 1966 Batmobile from the original TV series with Adam West. Before his death in 2017, West borrowed it on occasion for autograph signings.

The Batmobile is mostly a fundraising vehicle. It was in the circle to support the Flight to the North Pole, but every once in a while, Nock drives it up and down Longboat Key just for fun.

Ferraris can jog childhood memories, too. As Michael Foote walked up to a shiny red F430, he said, “This was my favorite car when I was 8 years old.”

Owners brought their Ferraris, both brand new and vintage. Fred Fiali brought two. One was built in 1983, the other in 2014. The latter has nearly four times the horsepower at 750 versus 200hp. Now, hybrid Ferraris can deliver up to 1,000hp.

That was the last chance to see luxury vehicles in the park until next year. Porsches in the Park, originally scheduled for Dec. 11, has been canceled to make way for the new Winter Festival.