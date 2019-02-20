 Skip to main content
Fresh Salon and Spa, $32

Fashion Insider: Statement Earrings

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

Fresh Salon and Spa, $32

Fresh Salon and Spa, $38.99

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Fresh Salon and Spa, $38.99

Fresh Salon and Spa, $35

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Fresh Salon and Spa, $35

Fresh Salon and Spa, $39

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Fresh Salon and Spa, $39

Apricot Lane, $24

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Apricot Lane, $24

Apricot Lane, $22

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Apricot Lane, $22

Apricot Lane, $24

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Apricot Lane, $24

Apricot Lane, $24

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Apricot Lane, $24

Paint Nail Bar, $18

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 |

Paint Nail Bar, $18

Go big and bold when it comes to your earrings this season.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Gone are the days of chunky necklaces and bracelets.

It’s time for earrings to shine. Statement earrings are all the rage right now from what we have seen in stores and on our local fashionistas.

The trend is simple — go big or go home. Earrings of every color, shape and texture are taking the stage as long as they meet the one criterion of making the accessory center stage. Some of the more prominent trends right now are gold, fringe, leather and geometric shapes, though there are variations aplenty.

Ready to dive into the trend? The best of the best earrings may not be where you think. We searched for the hidden gems in places you may not expect to have the most on-point selections. 

Bonus: They are all super affordable, so stock up!

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

