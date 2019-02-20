Fashion Insider: Statement Earrings

Gone are the days of chunky necklaces and bracelets.

It’s time for earrings to shine. Statement earrings are all the rage right now from what we have seen in stores and on our local fashionistas.

The trend is simple — go big or go home. Earrings of every color, shape and texture are taking the stage as long as they meet the one criterion of making the accessory center stage. Some of the more prominent trends right now are gold, fringe, leather and geometric shapes, though there are variations aplenty.

Ready to dive into the trend? The best of the best earrings may not be where you think. We searched for the hidden gems in places you may not expect to have the most on-point selections.

Bonus: They are all super affordable, so stock up!