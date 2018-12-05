 Skip to main content
rag & bone, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $525

Fashion Insider: NYE Fashion

Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Elina Clutch, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $2,375

Elina Clutch, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $2,375

Self-Portrait, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $430

Self-Portrait, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $430

Self-Portrait, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $485

Self-Portrait, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $485

L'Agence, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $675

L'Agence, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $675

sara roka, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $1,225

sara roka, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $1,225

Tallia, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $170

Tallia, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $170

Brackish, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $195

Brackish, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa, $195

Men's Outfit, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa

Men's Outfit, The Met Fashion House + Day Spa

Galian, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $68

Galian, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $68

Orli Collection, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $70

Orli Collection, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $70

Orli Collection, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $70

Orli Collection, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $70

Beulah Style, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $120

Beulah Style, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $120

morrell maxie, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $595

morrell maxie, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $595

Ducci, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $68

Ducci, Ana Molinari Salon, Spa & Boutique, $68

Get ready for the most sparkly evening of the year with these styles.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

All that glitters is gold, especially when it comes to the most sparkly evening of the year: New Year’s Eve.

Whether you're heading to the New Year's Eve Gala at Selby Gardens or somewhere a little further away, there's never a better time than this one night to be a little "extra." 

I'm headed to New York City for New Year's Eve, and I am so dang excited. It will be my first time ever in the city, and a dream come true for me. When I was a freshman in high school, I thought that after graduating college I was going to be living in the big apple in a sky high tower, walking to Tiffany's every morning with coffee.

While I may not be doing that –  I will be visiting the city of my dreams, and visiting the Tiffany store on Fifth Avenue. 

So naturally when I find out I'm (finally) going where I've always longed to be, my mind goes straight to, "What am I going to wear?" 

I shopped local boutiques to find the most glitter, sparkles, sequins and bedazzling to step up our New Year’s Eve outfits. If you want that Self-Portrait blazer from The Met, hurry before I go grab it for myself!

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

