Fashion Insider: NYE Fashion

All that glitters is gold, especially when it comes to the most sparkly evening of the year: New Year’s Eve.

Whether you're heading to the New Year's Eve Gala at Selby Gardens or somewhere a little further away, there's never a better time than this one night to be a little "extra."

I'm headed to New York City for New Year's Eve, and I am so dang excited. It will be my first time ever in the city, and a dream come true for me. When I was a freshman in high school, I thought that after graduating college I was going to be living in the big apple in a sky high tower, walking to Tiffany's every morning with coffee.

While I may not be doing that – I will be visiting the city of my dreams, and visiting the Tiffany store on Fifth Avenue.

So naturally when I find out I'm (finally) going where I've always longed to be, my mind goes straight to, "What am I going to wear?"

I shopped local boutiques to find the most glitter, sparkles, sequins and bedazzling to step up our New Year’s Eve outfits. If you want that Self-Portrait blazer from The Met, hurry before I go grab it for myself!