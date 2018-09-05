 Skip to main content
Wedding Professionals Tomorrowland Party eventgoers Kourtney Culler, Christina Harris and Alisa Forbis. Forbis purchased her top at Express.

Fashion Insider: Merry and Metallic

Longboat Resort Wear, mixed metallic necklace, $45

Gia Ventola, Platform Getaway Dreamer shoes, $159

Gia Ventola, gold metallic shoes, $149

Philosophy & Vines, magnetic bracelets, $32

Bows & Arrows Boutique, MPC metallic foiled tank, $58

Bows & Arrows Boutique, Tkee's flip flops, $58

Sepi Ackerman, Ariana Ackerman, Carly Ochs, Reese Stroud and Emily Stroud rock metallics at a recent Taylor Swift concert.

Alyssa Esteban, Erik Lowry and Christina Fraser at Wedding Professionals Tomorrowland Party.

Leslie Harris-Senac and Jennifer Simms at Wedding Professionals Tomorrowland Party.

Get your shine on with these metallic looks.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Want to stand out?

Put on your most luminous look, because metallics are the latest way to make your style shine through. Perfect for a concert, girls’ night out or just everyday retro wear, metallics are here to stay.

There’s almost an unlimited number of color options – gold, silver, bronze or even the colors of the rainbow for the bold fashionista.

Recently, we saw metallics making a statement at the Suncoast Wedding & Event Leader’s Wedding Professionals Tomorrowland Party Aug 15. The theme for the event, Back to the Future, gave partygoers the opportunity to go galactic with their metallic clothes and accessories.

Want to add some shine to your wardrobe? Check out these trendy pieces from local boutiques.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

