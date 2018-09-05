Fashion Insider: Merry and Metallic

Want to stand out?

Put on your most luminous look, because metallics are the latest way to make your style shine through. Perfect for a concert, girls’ night out or just everyday retro wear, metallics are here to stay.

There’s almost an unlimited number of color options – gold, silver, bronze or even the colors of the rainbow for the bold fashionista.

Recently, we saw metallics making a statement at the Suncoast Wedding & Event Leader’s Wedding Professionals Tomorrowland Party Aug 15. The theme for the event, Back to the Future, gave partygoers the opportunity to go galactic with their metallic clothes and accessories.

Want to add some shine to your wardrobe? Check out these trendy pieces from local boutiques.