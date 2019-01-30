Fashion Insider: Gala ready

Season is officially upon us, which means we’re constantly getting dolled up.

Mimi Carlin calls herself a tomboy, and even though she

frequents Black Tie events on the regular, getting an extra pampering at Blow la la for the A New Beginning Fashion Show was out of the ordinary.

Corrine Dale’s Makeup Tips 1. Come up with a goal look. 2. Always consider your outfit, accessories and hair style. Bring in your outfit or show photos to your makeup artist. 3. Lashes are a big deal this season! 4. Take into account your facial structure, skin tone and eye shape. 5. Decide your level of comfort, from natural to dramatic.

“I’m not a girly girl — it’s just not who I am — but I enjoy having that extra bit of attention. There’s something about representing the cause and putting your best foot forward.”

Carlin was one of the co-chairwomen for the annual Selah

Freedom fashion show, along with Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman, and her daughter also works for the organization. She says because the mission of the organization is bringing light into darkness, so she wanted to be the best version of her “light self” for the evening.

Since this is not a regular way she preps for an evening out, Carlin brought in her dress and accessories and gave full artistic control to her hair and makeup artists.

Taylor Miller’s Hair Tips 1. Pick a style you’re comfortable in. 2. Get an updo or partial updo. It adds to your outfit. 3. Look on Pinterest for style inspiration to show your stylist. 4. Add an accessory — hair clips, bobby pins with pearls or diamonds or a headband. 5. Relax and enjoy getting pampered!

“The feeling within me of looking good on the outside was only magnified as I took in the sight of the evening,” Carlin said. “The words of Rumi rang loud in my head, ‘Let the beauty we love be what we do.’”

And don't forget to polish off your look with nails. Local lady Debbie Maltese goes to Paint frequently – especially before all the events – to make sure her nails their best. Maltese says the best part about getting her nails done is it helps show off all the jewelry her husband spoils her with.