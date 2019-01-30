 Skip to main content
Debbie Maltese gets her nails done at Paint.

Fashion Insider: Gala ready

Debbie Maltese says she books her appointments two weeks in advance to make sure she gets in.

Lindsay Bellofatto finishes her manicure with lotion.

Debbie Maltese shows off her new manicure.

Mimi Carlin gets a blow out at Blow la la.

Taylor Miller styles Mimi Carlin's hair for the Selah Freedom fashion show.

Blow la la owner Kim O'Connor says she brings in freelance makeup artists during peak social season.

Tammy Karp is a regular at Blow la la.

Mimi Carlin gets her makeup done by Corrine Dale.

Tammy Karp gets her hair done by the Blow la la stylists.

Mimi Carlin and Tammy Karp

See how co-chairwoman Mimi Carlin gets ready for her big event.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Season is officially upon us, which means we’re constantly getting dolled up. 

Mimi Carlin calls herself a tomboy, and even though she

frequents Black Tie events on the regular, getting an extra pampering at Blow la la for the A New Beginning Fashion Show was out of the ordinary. 

“I’m not a girly girl — it’s just not who I am — but I enjoy having that extra bit of attention. There’s something about representing the cause and putting your best foot forward.”

Carlin was one of the co-chairwomen for the annual Selah

Freedom fashion show, along with Tammy Karp and Donna Koffman, and her daughter also works for the organization. She says because the mission of the organization is bringing light into darkness, so she wanted to be the best version of her “light self” for the evening. 

Since this is not a regular way she preps for an evening out, Carlin brought in her dress and accessories and gave full artistic control to her hair and makeup artists. 

“The feeling within me of looking good on the outside was only magnified as I took in the sight of the evening,” Carlin said. “The words of Rumi rang loud in my head, ‘Let the beauty we love be what we do.’”

And don't forget to polish off your look with nails. Local lady Debbie Maltese goes to Paint frequently – especially before all the events – to make sure her nails their best. Maltese says the best part about getting her nails done is it helps show off all the jewelry her husband spoils her with.

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

