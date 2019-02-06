 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
OluKai, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $135

Fashion Insider: Athletic wear

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

OluKai, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $135

Buy this Photo
Hi Love Travel, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $42

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Hi Love Travel, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $42

Buy this Photo
Shore, Shore, $98

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Shore, Shore, $98

Buy this Photo
Sundays, Influence Style LWR, $123

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Sundays, Influence Style LWR, $123

Buy this Photo
Aviate, Influence Style LWR, $35

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Aviate, Influence Style LWR, $35

Buy this Photo
Joah Brown, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $58

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Joah Brown, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $58

Buy this Photo
Billabong, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $49.99

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Billabong, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $49.99

Buy this Photo
Joah Brown, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $56

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Joah Brown, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $56

Buy this Photo
Beyond Yoga, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $95

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Beyond Yoga, T.Georgiano's Boutique, $95

Buy this Photo
Shore, Shore, $105

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Shore, Shore, $105

Buy this Photo
Alo yoga, Influence Style LWR, $56

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Alo yoga, Influence Style LWR, $56

Buy this Photo
Alo yoga, Influence Style LWR, $98

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Alo yoga, Influence Style LWR, $98

Buy this Photo
Alo yoga, Influence Style LWR, bra $54, pants $118

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 |

Alo yoga, Influence Style LWR, bra $54, pants $118

Buy this Photo
Share
Getting started on your fitness routine starts with the right outfit.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

If you’re like me and having a hard time strapping on your running shoes, remember one of the best ways to get excited about working out is a new outfit. 

Putting on new leggings for yoga at the Ca’ d’Zan, a cute tank top for a jog over the Ringling Causeway or new shoes for a hike in Myakka River State Park is the perfect way to get you started on a new exercise routine.

In past years, we’ve seen athletic wear be bright and stand out. Now, the trend leans toward neutrals and items you can wear both at the gym and to Target. 

Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution, a commitment to lose some post-holiday weight or just a way to enjoy the cooler temperatures, now is the time to make your fitness goals happen.

But before you take to the trails, make a pit stop at these local boutiques with athletic wear to get you pumped for your workouts this year.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

Related Stories

Advertisement