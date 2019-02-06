Fashion Insider: Athletic wear

If you’re like me and having a hard time strapping on your running shoes, remember one of the best ways to get excited about working out is a new outfit.

Putting on new leggings for yoga at the Ca’ d’Zan, a cute tank top for a jog over the Ringling Causeway or new shoes for a hike in Myakka River State Park is the perfect way to get you started on a new exercise routine.

In past years, we’ve seen athletic wear be bright and stand out. Now, the trend leans toward neutrals and items you can wear both at the gym and to Target.

Whether it’s a New Year’s resolution, a commitment to lose some post-holiday weight or just a way to enjoy the cooler temperatures, now is the time to make your fitness goals happen.

But before you take to the trails, make a pit stop at these local boutiques with athletic wear to get you pumped for your workouts this year.