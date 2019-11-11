Tara Golf and Country Club social committee hosts fashion show for charity

 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Tara resident Dee Sollenberger models clothes from Soft Surroundings. Sollenberger said she liked trying on the different clothes to model.

Fashion for a cause in East County

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara resident Dee Sollenberger models clothes from Soft Surroundings. Sollenberger said she liked trying on the different clothes to model.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Vicki Carr enjoys her second time being a model at the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show. She said she goes to every fashion show, which is done twice per year.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara resident Vicki Carr enjoys her second time being a model at the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show. She said she goes to every fashion show, which is done twice per year.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Ellen Ruggiero struts around the main dining room modeling clothes from Soft Surroundings. Ruggiero has been a member of the Tara Golf and Country Club for 26 years.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara resident Ellen Ruggiero struts around the main dining room modeling clothes from Soft Surroundings. Ruggiero has been a member of the Tara Golf and Country Club for 26 years.

Buy this Photo
The models for the day were Vicki Carr, Bonnie Fuller, Dee Sollenberger, Barbara Ehnes, Ellen Ruggiero and Barbara Loreto.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

The models for the day were Vicki Carr, Bonnie Fuller, Dee Sollenberger, Barbara Ehnes, Ellen Ruggiero and Barbara Loreto.

Buy this Photo
Tara residents Dyan Morgan and Barbara Loreto talk about the outfit Loreto is modeling. Morgan said the fashion show was gorgeous, and she took a coupon from the store home so she could shop at Soft Surroundings.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara residents Dyan Morgan and Barbara Loreto talk about the outfit Loreto is modeling. Morgan said the fashion show was gorgeous, and she took a coupon from the store home so she could shop at Soft Surroundings.

Buy this Photo
The main dining room is decorated with different aspects of fashion.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

The main dining room is decorated with different aspects of fashion.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Barbara Ehnes walks ahead of Bonnie Fuller as they go around the main dining room modeling clothes from Soft Surroundings. The fashion show benefited Manatee Children Services.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara resident Barbara Ehnes walks ahead of Bonnie Fuller as they go around the main dining room modeling clothes from Soft Surroundings. The fashion show benefited Manatee Children Services.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Bonnie Fuller models a dress. Fuller has been a member of Tara Golf and Country Club for five years.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara resident Bonnie Fuller models a dress. Fuller has been a member of Tara Golf and Country Club for five years.

Buy this Photo
Donna Butler, a stock coordinator for Soft Surroundings, shows a verona sweater coat with an elegant embroidered peacock design to guests at the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Donna Butler, a stock coordinator for Soft Surroundings, shows a verona sweater coat with an elegant embroidered peacock design to guests at the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Lotero poses for a moment for people to see her outfit. Many fashion show guests said the outfit was perfect for Lotero.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Barbara Lotero poses for a moment for people to see her outfit. Many fashion show guests said the outfit was perfect for Lotero.

Buy this Photo
Each table has a decorated purse as a centerpiece. Barbara DiPalma, who is on the social committee that planned the fashion show, said there are different center pieces for each show.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Each table has a decorated purse as a centerpiece. Barbara DiPalma, who is on the social committee that planned the fashion show, said there are different center pieces for each show.

Buy this Photo
Tara residents Sally Shuford, Maureen Rudy and Deborah Shucart enjoy the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara residents Sally Shuford, Maureen Rudy and Deborah Shucart enjoy the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Social committee members MaryAnn McWilliams, Barbara DiPalma and Judy Harris help coordinate the fashion show twice per year. Harris said the club has hosted a fashion show for the past 25 years.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Social committee members MaryAnn McWilliams, Barbara DiPalma and Judy Harris help coordinate the fashion show twice per year. Harris said the club has hosted a fashion show for the past 25 years.

Buy this Photo
Tara resident Marg Quigley and Lakewood Ranch resident Mariann Murphy love the fashion show. "I thought it was very nice," Quigley said. "Everything they put on is always well done."

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara resident Marg Quigley and Lakewood Ranch resident Mariann Murphy love the fashion show. "I thought it was very nice," Quigley said. "Everything they put on is always well done."

Buy this Photo
Tara residents Joyce Yancey and Anne Marie Cole talk about the fashion show.

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 |

Tara residents Joyce Yancey and Anne Marie Cole talk about the fashion show.

Buy this Photo
Share
Tara Golf and Country Club social committee hosts fashion show for charity
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

When Tara resident Vicki Carr walked into the Tara Golf and Country Club main dining room in a red maxi dress, she twirled around for everyone to see. 

She then walked around the ballroom modeling the dress, which came from Soft Surroundings, for about 200 women during the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show Nov. 4. 

Carr and five other Tara residents and club members modeled different outfits from the store, located in the Mall at University Town Center. 

“I love these clothes,” Carr said. “They’re comfortable and fit well. It’s how I like to dress.”

The fashion show was Tara resident Dee Sollengberger’s first since she moved to the area in June. 

“I like trying on the different clothes and getting to see friends in a different environment,” she said. “I think everybody likes to dress up.”

Proceeds from the fashion show benefited Manatee Children Services, a nonprofit child advocacy center. Last year, the nonprofit served more than 15,000 children and families.

Related Stories

Advertisement