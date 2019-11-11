Tara Golf and Country Club social committee hosts fashion show for charity

When Tara resident Vicki Carr walked into the Tara Golf and Country Club main dining room in a red maxi dress, she twirled around for everyone to see.

She then walked around the ballroom modeling the dress, which came from Soft Surroundings, for about 200 women during the Tara Golf and Country Club fashion show Nov. 4.

Carr and five other Tara residents and club members modeled different outfits from the store, located in the Mall at University Town Center.

“I love these clothes,” Carr said. “They’re comfortable and fit well. It’s how I like to dress.”

The fashion show was Tara resident Dee Sollengberger’s first since she moved to the area in June.

“I like trying on the different clothes and getting to see friends in a different environment,” she said. “I think everybody likes to dress up.”

Proceeds from the fashion show benefited Manatee Children Services, a nonprofit child advocacy center. Last year, the nonprofit served more than 15,000 children and families.